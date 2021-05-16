14-year-old boy dies following ATV rollover at Lake Eufaula

A 14-year-old Checotah boy died after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding in overturned Saturday evening at Lake Eufaula, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The boy, whose name was not released, was a passenger in a 2021 Polaris Ranger that was "cutting donuts" in the sand near the lake about 6 p.m., when the vehicle overturned and landed on top of him, troopers reported.

The boy was taken to a Muskogee hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the OHP said.

A 13-year-old boy of Eufaula who was driving the ATV, and another passenger, a 14-year-old boy from Checotah, were not injured, troopers reported.

The incident occurred on a lake beach about a mile north and 3 miles east of Eufaula in McIntosh County.

The driver was wearing a seat belt; the passengers were not, the OHP said.

None of the occupants were wearing helmets, troopers said.