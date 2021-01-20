13,000 get COVID-19 vaccines in Oklahoma through tribal health care services

Nearly 13,000 tribal citizens in Oklahoma have received COVID-19 vaccinations through Cherokee Nation, Osage Nation and Muscogee (Creek) Nation health care services.

The Cherokee Nation is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for Cherokee Nation teachers and child care workers, and tribal citizens 55 and older, a progression in the tribe's vaccine distribution plan. Phase 2A also covers "critical infrastructure staff."

Osage Nation and Muscogee (Creek) Nation are still in the first tiers for priority groups.

Since receiving its first distribution of vaccines on Dec. 14, the Cherokee Nation has administered more than 6,500 vaccinations, including to about 900 Cherokee language speakers.

Vaccinations are being administered only by appointment for eligible Cherokee Nation Health Services patients. Appointments are being scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, excluding holidays, by calling 539-234-4099. Go to health.cherokee.org for more.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation's health center will offer vaccines in a drive-through event Saturday, by appointment for Creek citizens 65 or older, at Okmulgee Medical Center, 1212 S. Belmont.