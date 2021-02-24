12,500 get 'ticket to freedom' at mass vaccination events in OKC area

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Norman hotel brought in nearly 10,000 Oklahomans for a vaccination megapod as IMMY Labs partnered with the state health department and other entities to host a large-scale clinic.

Oklahoma on Monday added teachers and school support staff for grades pre-K through 12th and people 16 and older with certain health conditions to the list of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Because those groups include more than a million people, officials have urged patience as people try to snag appointments.

But IMMY Labs and other groups are trying to help people through large-scale events.

Douglass High School in Oklahoma City was home to another vaccination site Monday sponsored by Pastor John A. Reed's Fairview Baptist Church in an effort to ensure equity in the vaccine rollout. Staff at the site doled out 2,500 doses, including about 400 to teachers and school staff, according to the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.