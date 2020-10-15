 Skip to main content
102-year-old COVID-19 survivor released from Oklahoma hospital

Della Hathorne

Staff at Mercy Hospital Logan County clap as Della Hathorne, a 102-year-old COVID-19 survivor, is released from the hospital on Wednesday in Guthrie. 

 Provided/Mercy Hospital

GUTHRIE — Mercy Hospital Logan County staff lined the halls Wednesday to cheer for a 102-year-old COVID-19 survivor as she was wheeled to her son’s car.

"I am so excited, she looks great and I truly thought this day would never happen,” Lorenzo Hathorne, son of patient Della Hathorne, said during the celebration.

Mercy staff celebrated Hathorne’s release after her 12-day treatment at the rural hospital.

