102-year-old COVID-19 survivor released from Oklahoma hospital

GUTHRIE — Mercy Hospital Logan County staff lined the halls Wednesday to cheer for a 102-year-old COVID-19 survivor as she was wheeled to her son’s car.
"I am so excited, she looks great and I truly thought this day would never happen,” Lorenzo Hathorne, son of patient Della Hathorne, said during the celebration.
Mercy staff celebrated Hathorne’s release after her 12-day treatment at the rural hospital.
