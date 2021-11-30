1 dead, 1 hurt after helicopter crashes in Perry

PERRY — Authorities are investigating after a helicopter crashed in Oklahoma, killing one person and injuring another.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened Sunday in Perry, about 60 miles north of Oklahoma City. The helicopter was privately owned and two people were on board at the time, Oklahoma City TV station KWTV reported.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital, authorities said.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash.
