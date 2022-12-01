 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$1 coin to feature Oklahoma's famed 'Five Moons' ballerinas

The theme of the “tails” side of the 2023 Native American $1 coin is Maria Tallchief and American Indians in ballet.

A $1 coin to be issued next year will depict five of the most famous Oklahomans in state history, the Native American ballerinas known collectively as the “Five Moons.”

Maria Tallchief, born in Fairfax in 1925, became the first American to dance with the Paris Opera Ballet and was the prima ballerina at the New York City Ballet for 13 years.

Four other Oklahoma ballerinas, including Tallchief’s younger sister, Marjorie Tallchief, also gained international recognition during the mid-20th century.

The five will be depicted on the “tails” side of the 2023 Native American $1 coin with Maria Tallchief recognizable as the central figure in the foreground.

The “heads” side of the coin will feature the familiar image of Native American explorer Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste, which first appeared on a U.S. dollar coin in 2000.

A mural of the Five Moons — the Tallchief sisters plus Yvonne Chouteau, Rosella Hightower and Moscelyne Larkin — was dedicated in the state Capitol’s Rotunda in 1991. While the Tallchiefs were Osage, Rosella Hightower was Choctaw, Yvonne Chouteau was Cherokee and Moscelyne Larkin was Shawnee.

Bronze sculptures of the “Five Moons” have stood on the grounds of the Tulsa Historical Society since the mid-2000s, but one statue — depicting Marjorie Tallchief — was stolen and cut it into pieces earlier this year.

Marjorie Tallchief, the last surviving of the five, died in November 2021 at her home in Delray Beach, Florida. A federal law dating back to 1866 forbids depicting a living person on U.S. money.

Built inside a former casino building near the tribal headquarters in Tahlequah, an hour southeast of Tulsa, the Durbin Feeling Language Center will open Tuesday.

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

