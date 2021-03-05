Starting Monday state to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to additional priority groups

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state is now preparing to open up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to the remaining priority groups within Phase 2 of Oklahoma's distribution framework starting Monday, officials said.

The expanded category includes city, county and state officials and leaders and those in congregate care facilities, such as prisons, jails and homeless shelters, Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Friday.

The group also includes certain critical manufacturing or work facilities that have a limited ability to social distance and i public transit systems that don’t have capacity for social distancing.

More than 426,000 Oklahomans have completed at least two doses of the vaccines, Reed said.

“While we are pleased our case counts and hospitalizations are coming down, this pandemic continues,” Reed said. “We cannot drop our guard and lose the benefits we have gained.”

Nearly all teachers and support staff in pre-K through 12th grade have been offered a vaccine, he said.

“As of today, we have provided an opportunity for nearly all teachers and school staff members in our state who want the vaccine to receive it and are well ahead of our plan to reach that goal by spring break,” Reed said.