...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...NORTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
COUNTIES...IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...CHEROKEE...MUSKOGEE AND
OKFUSKEE. IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...CRAIG...CREEK...DELAWARE...
MAYES...NOWATA...OKMULGEE...OSAGE...PAWNEE...ROGERS...TULSA...
WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK. IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA...MCINTOSH.
* FROM 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING.
* MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SLOW MOVING, HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING
THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT
ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
POCKETS OF LOCALLY HEAVY FLOODING RAINFALL ARE POSSIBLE, WITH
SEVERAL INCHES POSSIBLE IN SPOTS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTY...
AT 947 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL HAS
DISSIPATED OR HAS MOVED OUT OF THE AREA. RADAR ESTIMATED RAINFALL
AMOUNTS HAVE RANGED FROM ONE HALF INCH TO ONE AND A HALF INCHES OF
RAIN ACROSS THE ADVISORY AREA. GIVEN THAT THIS AMOUNT OF RAINFALL
FELL IN AROUND ONE HOUR, OR LESS IN SOME CASES, URBAN AND SMALL
STREAM FLOODING IS LIKELY ONGOING ACROSS THE ADVISORY AREA. LOW
LYING AREAS WILL BE SLOW TO RECEDE DUE TO SATURATED SOILS FROM
RAINFALL EARLIER IN THE DAY.
SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
TULSA, BROKEN ARROW, BIXBY, JENKS, GLENPOOL, CATOOSA, TULSA
INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT AND LEONARD.
ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF LESS THAN ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH IS EXPECTED
OVER THE ADVISORY AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR
FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE
DANGERS OF FLOODING.
EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL
CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS
WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS.
&&
The Turner Turnpike’s lighted six-lane expansion, seen here in 2018 looking west from the 209th West Avenue bridge in Creek County, is one of the segments of Oklahoma turnpikes that will have 80 mph speed limits.
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on Tuesday raised speeds from to 80 mph from 75 mph on rural segments of five existing turnpikes.
The panel also voted to establish an 80 mph maximum speed limit on the Kickapoo Turnpike, which is scheduled to open later this year in eastern Oklahoma County.
The sections of roadway with raised speed limits total 104 miles and include:
• The Turner Turnpike from mile marker 203 to mile marker 216, between Bristow and Sapulpa, 13 miles.
• The Muskogee Turnpike from mile marker 2 to mile marker 33, between Muskogee and Broken Arrow, 31 miles.
• The Cherokee Turnpike from mile marker 3 to mile marker 28, Locust Grove to near Oklahoma 10, 25 miles.
• The Indian Nation Turnpike from mile marker 93 to mile marker 104, between Oklahoma 9 and Interstate 40, 11 miles.
• The H.E. Bailey Turnpike Norman Spur from mile marker 102 to mile marker 107, 5 miles.
• The Kickapoo Turnpike from mile marker 130 to mile marker 149, between Interstate 40 and the Turner Turnpike, 19 miles.
Existing speed limits on rural turnpikes such as the Will Rogers Turnpike, the main segment of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, the Cimarron Turnpike and the Chickasaw Turnpike will not be changed.
The increased speeds will not become effective until new speed limit signs are posted, which could take several months.
Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz said the new speeds are considered maximums for ideal conditions. If the agency sees unfavorable results, it could ask the OTA to make adjustments downward.
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission will consider recommendations at its Monday meeting for maximum speed limit increases on segments of rural interstate highways maintained by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
House Bill 1071 set the stage for a study on speed limit increases of 75 mph on rural interstates and 80 mph on rural turnpikes.
The study considered roadway geometry, sight distance, collision history, traffic flows and existing speed patterns.
