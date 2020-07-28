OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on Tuesday raised speeds from to 80 mph from 75 mph on rural segments of five existing turnpikes.

The panel also voted to establish an 80 mph maximum speed limit on the Kickapoo Turnpike, which is scheduled to open later this year in eastern Oklahoma County.

The sections of roadway with raised speed limits total 104 miles and include:

• The Turner Turnpike from mile marker 203 to mile marker 216, between Bristow and Sapulpa, 13 miles.

• The Muskogee Turnpike from mile marker 2 to mile marker 33, between Muskogee and Broken Arrow, 31 miles.

• The Cherokee Turnpike from mile marker 3 to mile marker 28, Locust Grove to near Oklahoma 10, 25 miles.

• The Indian Nation Turnpike from mile marker 93 to mile marker 104, between Oklahoma 9 and Interstate 40, 11 miles.

• The H.E. Bailey Turnpike Norman Spur from mile marker 102 to mile marker 107, 5 miles.

• The Kickapoo Turnpike from mile marker 130 to mile marker 149, between Interstate 40 and the Turner Turnpike, 19 miles.

Existing speed limits on rural turnpikes such as the Will Rogers Turnpike, the main segment of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, the Cimarron Turnpike and the Chickasaw Turnpike will not be changed.

The increased speeds will not become effective until new speed limit signs are posted, which could take several months.

Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz said the new speeds are considered maximums for ideal conditions. If the agency sees unfavorable results, it could ask the OTA to make adjustments downward.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission will consider recommendations at its Monday meeting for maximum speed limit increases on segments of rural interstate highways maintained by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

House Bill 1071 set the stage for a study on speed limit increases of 75 mph on rural interstates and 80 mph on rural turnpikes.

The study considered roadway geometry, sight distance, collision history, traffic flows and existing speed patterns.

