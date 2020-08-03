OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Transportation Commission on Monday approved speed limit hikes on large, rural portions of Interstates 35 and 40.
The action comes after an engineering study.
The approval affects six locations on the two interstates involving 179 miles on Interstate 35 (236 total miles in the state) and 220 miles on Interstate 40 (331 total miles in the state).
Drivers will only see the changes outside of the major metro areas on the routes.
The larger metro areas along interstates such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa were not considered for changes as part of this process, but could see changes in the future depending on how drivers handle the current increases.
The speed limit on Interstate 35 from just north of the Oklahoma-Logan county line north 88.6 miles to the Kansas state line will rise to 75 mph from 70 mph.
In addition, Interstate 35 beginning at the Texas state line extending north 90.2 miles to just south of the Oklahoma 74 underpass near Purcell in McClain County will rise to 75 mph from 70 mph.
The largest section of Interstate 40 to see a hike is from just east of the Oklahoma 18 overpass near Shawnee extending 115.7 miles to just west of Sallisaw. The limit will rise to 75 mph from 70.
“The posted speed limits in existence remain in place and will be enforced by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol until the time the signs are changed,” said Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz. “New signs will need to be manufactured. That process could take up to a couple of months to accomplish.”
Gatz said drivers have a responsibility to observe and comply with posted speed limits.
Last week, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority approved speed hikes to 80 mph from 75 mph on portions of five turnpikes.
House Bill 1071 in 2019 set the stage for a study on speed limit increases of 75 mph on rural interstate and 80 mph on rural turnpikes. Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, was the author.
