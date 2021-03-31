 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Most metrics continue downward trend; Tulsa County sees slight increase in new cases
COVID-19: Most metrics continue downward trend; Tulsa County sees slight increase in new cases

COVID-19 update

Dr. Lance Frye, State Commissioner of Health, answered the question on March 29

Oklahoma's coronavirus metrics were continuing a largely downward trend on Wednesday. 

The state reported that 2,229 new cases were confirmed within the one-week period that ended Wednesday, bringing the state's seven-day rolling average of new cases to a low not observed since mid-June last year: 318. 

Tulsa County, however, reported 306 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the week, a slight increase in a metric that had been decreasing since mid-January. The region's seven-day rolling average rose from 40 to 44. 

After ranking No. 1 in the nation for test positivity for most of December through January and into mid-February, Oklahoma seemed to experience a change in March. The state now sits at No. 19 with 5.9% test positivity over the past seven days, according a community profile report generated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Assistant secretary for preparedness and response and the Indian Health Service. 

The state is tied for fifth in the nation for rate of COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100 inpatient beds: 4. 

A total of 438,364 cases have been confirmed in the state since March 2000. The CDC is reporting 7,873 deaths due to the virus in the same time frame, though the state has only confirmed 4,953.

More than 422,360 patients were considered recovered as of Saturday, according to OSDH data, and 10,540 cases were active. 

Hospitalizations have held largely level in the past week. Two hundred fifteen patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 remained hospitalized across the state Wednesday, with 60 in intensive care. Tulsa County hospitals held 34 of those patients, with seven in ICU, according to the state's executive order report. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 72,684 

Deaths: 794

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 438,364 

Deaths: 7,873

United States

Confirmed cases: 30,447,282

Deaths: 551,817

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 128,628,738

Deaths: 2,809,352

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

