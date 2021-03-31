COVID-19: Most metrics continue downward trend; Tulsa County sees slight increase in new cases

Oklahoma's coronavirus metrics were continuing a largely downward trend on Wednesday.

The state reported that 2,229 new cases were confirmed within the one-week period that ended Wednesday, bringing the state's seven-day rolling average of new cases to a low not observed since mid-June last year: 318.

Tulsa County, however, reported 306 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the week, a slight increase in a metric that had been decreasing since mid-January. The region's seven-day rolling average rose from 40 to 44.

After ranking No. 1 in the nation for test positivity for most of December through January and into mid-February, Oklahoma seemed to experience a change in March. The state now sits at No. 19 with 5.9% test positivity over the past seven days, according a community profile report generated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Assistant secretary for preparedness and response and the Indian Health Service.

The state is tied for fifth in the nation for rate of COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100 inpatient beds: 4.