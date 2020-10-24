Skywatch: Oct. 25-31

Sunday: The planet Mercury is in inferior conjunction with the sun today. This means the planet is closer to the Earth than the sun. Though Mercury is not visible today, it is occasionally visible when the planet passes across the face of the Sun during a conjunction. A transit of Mercury across the Sun occurred last November, but we will have to wait another 12 years for the next transit.
Monday: The International Space Station is visible in the northern sky this morning. The space station emerges from the Earth’s shadow at 6:52 a.m., 12 degrees above the northwestern horizon. The spacecraft takes one minute to reach its highest point in the north-northwest sky, but it will only be 2 degrees higher than when it first appeared.
Tuesday: This morning the ISS makes a brief but bright appearance in the northern sky. The ISS exits the shadow of the Earth 17 degrees above the northern horizon at 6:06 a.m. The space station is visible for two minutes as it moves lower in the sky towards the north-northeast horizon.
Wednesday: In the southwestern sky the planets Jupiter and Saturn continue to maintain their 6-degree separation in the sky. As time goes by, Jupiter will slowly move closer to the Saturn. A month from now the distance will only be 3 degrees apart.
Thursday: The moon is near the planet Mars tonight. At 8 p.m. both objects are high in the eastern sky. At this time the wide gibbous moon is about 5 degrees below Mars. As the pair moves across the sky the distance between will slowly grow.
Friday: The planet Uranus reaches opposition tomorrow. Planets are generally at their closest and brightest when they are at opposition. Unfortunately, Uranus’s opposition essentially occurs at the moon’s opposition – the full moon. A better time to view Uranus will be in a few days when the Moon is not so close to this distant planet. Uranus is tricky to locate since it is not particularly close to a bright star. A finder chart will help in finding the most distant planet visible to the unaided eye.
Saturday: For Halloween night we have a full moon, which is called the Hunter’s Moon. For a few nights around the hunter’s moon, with the added moonlight, hunters could more easily spot their prey in order to stock up on food for the cold winter ahead.
— Chris Pagan
