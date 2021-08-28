Skywatch for August 29 to September 4

Sunday: The constellation of Scorpius is low in the south tonight, and contains several interesting star clusters. One is found by starting at the tip of Scorpio’s stinger and moving 5 degrees to the upper left to find the Butterfly Cluster. It is barely visible to the unaided eye even from a dark site. Binoculars will resolve a few stars in this cluster. With a small telescope and a little imagination, this cluster resembles the shape of a butterfly.
Monday: The last quarter moon occurs today at 2:13 a.m. A few hours later the half moon is near the star Aldebaran marking the angry eye of Taurus the bull as the bull prepares to charge toward Orion. Compared to our sun, Aldebaran is very different. Aldebaran has a radius 44 times that of our sun, but is only 17 percent more massive. This means the surface gravity of Aldebaran is 700 times less than our sun and is even 25 times less than the Earth’s
Tuesday: The planet Mercury continues to remain visible in the western sky. The best way to view the planet is with a pair of binoculars, due to the glow of sunset. About a half hour after sunset tonight, Mercury is about 5 degrees above the western horizon.
Wednesday: Looking toward the south-southeast after twilight tonight, eight stars form the shape of a teapot. The teapot is about 14 degrees wide by 8 degrees tall with the handle of the teapot to the east. The teapot is not a constellation but an asterism similar to the Big Dipper. The teapot actually belongs to the much larger constellation known as Sagittarius, the archer, which barely makes it above our horizon
Thursday: Tomorrow morning the wide crescent moon is near the bright star Pollux. At 6 a.m. the moon is about 5 degrees below the brightest star in the constellation of Gemini.
Friday: Tonight, if you want to stay up late, you can watch two of Jupiter’s moons disappear in the eastern sky. At 9 p.m. four moons are visible, three on the western side of the planet and one on the eastern side. Around 9:30, the first moon, Io, moves behind Jupiter from our point of view. At 10:45 p.m., the second moon, Europa, passes behind the planet. Then for the next hour and half only two moons are visible.
Saturday: Over the next few days Venus is near the bright star Spica. Tonight the pair are less than 2 degrees apart. Spica was used as a symbol of the harvest for many civilizations. When the sun was lost to the glow of sunset it meant it was time to harvest the crops.
— Chris Pagan