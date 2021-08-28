Skywatch for August 29 to September 4

Sunday: The constellation of Scorpius is low in the south tonight, and contains several interesting star clusters. One is found by starting at the tip of Scorpio’s stinger and moving 5 degrees to the upper left to find the Butterfly Cluster. It is barely visible to the unaided eye even from a dark site. Binoculars will resolve a few stars in this cluster. With a small telescope and a little imagination, this cluster resembles the shape of a butterfly.

Monday: The last quarter moon occurs today at 2:13 a.m. A few hours later the half moon is near the star Aldebaran marking the angry eye of Taurus the bull as the bull prepares to charge toward Orion. Compared to our sun, Aldebaran is very different. Aldebaran has a radius 44 times that of our sun, but is only 17 percent more massive. This means the surface gravity of Aldebaran is 700 times less than our sun and is even 25 times less than the Earth’s

Tuesday: The planet Mercury continues to remain visible in the western sky. The best way to view the planet is with a pair of binoculars, due to the glow of sunset. About a half hour after sunset tonight, Mercury is about 5 degrees above the western horizon.