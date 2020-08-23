Authorities in Muskogee issued a Silver Alert on Sunday for a 79-year-old woman believed to be in imminent danger.
Muskogee police issued the alert for Faye Hathcoat, 79, according to a news release. Hathcoat was last seen about 1 p.m. Sunday. She reportedly suffers from dementia.
Hathcoat and her husband went to Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee St. in Muskogee, about 1 p.m. She remained in the vehicle while her husband went inside. When he returned, she was gone.
Hathcoat was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and jean shorts. The car was described as a silver 2019 Chevrolet Trax with Oklahoma tag EVH-924.
Those who may know of Hathcoat's whereabouts may contact the Muskogee Police Department at 918-577-6906.