Silver alert issued for 76-year-old woman

The Tulsa Police Department has issued a silver alert for a woman with dementia.

Patsy Stone, 76, was last seen at 10 a.m. Tuesday near 9700 S. Memorial Drive, driving a 2017 Chevy Cruz with the Oklahoma tag GIE602.

Stone is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 foot 2 inches and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Stone's whereabouts is asked to call Tulsa Police Department's non-emergency number at 918-596-9222

