A former Tulsa police officer convicted three years ago of fatally shooting his estranged daughter’s boyfriend is appealing his case based on the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.
Shannon James Kepler, 60, and a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, is currently in a McAlester prison serving a 15-year manslaughter sentence for the 2014 killing of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake.
“Every day (Kepler) sits in an Oklahoma State prison is one more day he is unlawfully confined because the State of Oklahoma had no power to prosecute and confine him,” said Katrina Conrad-Legler, Kepler’s attorney, in the July 23 filing.
The McGirt decision reaffirmed that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s original reservation boundaries were never legally disestablished, meaning the state doesn’t have criminal jurisdiction on the land as it pertains to the Major Crimes Act.
“Because the crime involved an Indian defendant and occurred in Indian Country, the crime is subject to the Major Crimes Act, and jurisdiction is exclusively federal,” Conrad-Legler further wrote.
Kepler is asking the state to vacate his conviction and turn over his case — which was tried four times — to the Creek Nation with instructions to dismiss the state charges against him and await “further determination of how the Tribe wishes to proceed.”
Prior to his transfer to Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody in the same case, Kepler served two 6-month sentences in the Tulsa County jail for two counts of reckless conduct with a firearm.
