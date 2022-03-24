Senate votes down voucher bill

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Senate late Wednesday defeated a controversial voucher bill following passionate debate on both sides.

Senate Bill 1647, by Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, would have let public tax dollars go to private schools.

Treat said public money goes to private purposes all the time.

The measure failed by a vote of 22 to 24. Senate leadership held the vote open well over an hour hoping to flip votes. The measure needed 25 votes to pass the Senate.

The vote was declared shortly before midnight.

It faced an uncertain future in the House should it have passed.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said he would not hear the bill.

Gov. Kevin Stitt supported the bill.

Treat amended the bill to put in $128.5 million to offset the cost of the measure, saying he didn’t think it would cost that much. Critics suggested the measure would reduce dollars to public schools.

Critics also said the measure did nothing for rural areas of the state where a private school is not available.

Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said only wealthy families will be able to cover the difference between the voucher and private school tuition.

She said the measure will create pop-up shops across the state with no accountability.

“This is more like a subsidy or entitlement,” Boren said.

The measure has an income eligibility cap of $154,000 for a family of four.

Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said about 95 percent of families would be eligible.

“This is a bill I passionately believe in,” Treat said. “It is a bill designed to give opportunity for school choice to kids and their parents.”

Treat said the bill is a work in progress, adding that things in it are negotiable.

Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, said the bill has no accountability for private schools while lawmakers put tremendous accountability measures on public schools.

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said $128 million would pay for 3,657 teacher salaries.

Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, said the accountability is found in the parents. She said the measure gives parents an opportunity to give kids a better education.

The Senate passed a bill to remove the remove the state sales tax on groceries.

Senate Bill 1495, by Treat, passed by a vote of 45-1.

It heads to the House for consideration.

The measure reduces the 4.5 percent collected by the state to zero.

The bill was amended to make it clear that cities and counties could still collect their taxes on groceries without passing additional ordinances.

The amendment was requested by the Oklahoma Municipal League, Treat said.

For a full fiscal year, the measure would cost $305 million.

The bill passed with no debate.

The Senate also passed Senate Bill 1646, by Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa. The bill is a sentencing reform measure.

It changes several criminal penalties.

“For far too long our stat has levied punishment that dos not fit the crime,” said Adam Maxey, Americans for Prosperity Oklahoma deputy director. “Senate Bill 1646 is a reform that will allow Oklahoma to join 36 other states that have a classification system for their felony crimes.

“These research-based reforms will put the order back in law and order. The bill’s author, Sen. Dave Rader, is a defender of taxpayers and supporter of second chances.”

