Senate passes three controversial abortion bills
Abortion abolitionists gather during the annual rally at the Oklahoma state Capitol in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Feb. 9.

 Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate on Tuesday sent Gov. Kevin Stitt three bills designed to restrict access to abortion.

House Bill 1102 would add to the list of unprofessional conduct for doctors the performance an abortion except in limited circumstances, such as to prevent the death of the mother.

The measure calls for the suspension of a medical license for one year.

Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, is the Senate author. Daniels said the measure was needed to limit the performance of abortions.

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said the measure seeks to penalize physicians for performing a safe and legal procedure.

Senate Minority Floor Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said the measure was unconstitutional.

Courts repeatedly thrown out Oklahoma laws that create barriers to abortion.

“If there is anything that should be unconstitutional, it is killing babies in the womb,” said Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee.

The measure passed by a vote of 37-10 and heads to Stitt’s desk.

The Senate passed House Bill 2441 that would bar abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. Daniels is also the author.

The bill contains no exceptions for rape.

“The pregnant individual has a heartbeat,” said Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City. “A person should have bodily autonomy and their heartbeat is important as well.”

“The reason a woman has a heartbeat is because she was born,” Daniels said. “Please vote for this bill.”

It passed by a vote of 37-10 and heads to Stitt for consideration.

The Senate also passed House Bill 1904 that would require only board certified OBGYN’s perform abortions.

Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, is the Senate author.

Kirt said the measure reduces the access to health care for many across the state.

Jett said the measure “will reduce the number of babies who are killed in the womb. It will increase the number of doctors because those children can grow up to be anything they want.”

The bill passed by a vote of 36-10 and heads to Stitt for consideration.​

HB 2441 — a so-called “fetal heartbeat” law — by Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, would outlaw aborting fetuses once “cardiac activity” is detected. Rep. Russ spoke in favor on March 9.

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

