Senate panel passes measure making it easier for voters to cast absentee ballots

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Senate panel on Wednesday passed a measure making it easier to cast ballots for people who vote absentee.

Senate Bill 440, by state Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, would add three days of in-person absentee voting per election.

It would extend the in-person absentee period for casting ballots to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday immediately preceding the election. It also keeps the 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday option.

Current law allows in-person absentee voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Pugh said he waited in line for four hours to cast his ballot in November. He said precincts all across his district had waiting lines.

Oklahoma has the shortest period for early voting, he said.

“We are the worst state in the country for voter turnout,” Pugh said.

He said the measure is an incremental change.

If it doesn’t alleviate the problem, lawmakers can return and extend the period, he said.

Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said the 2020 election needed to be graded on a curve because it was conducted during a pandemic.