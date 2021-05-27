Senate commemorates 1921 Race Massacre Centennial

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Wednesday passed a resolution commemorating the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“The Oklahoma Senate, with heavy hearts but hope for a brighter future, commemorates the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and extends sympathies to the families of those lost and impacted the tragic event,” said Senate Resolution 24, by Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

The resolution said the Senate applauds the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission for serving as a model by demonstrating unity.

The resolution said the Senate encouraged people to visit the Greenwood District and learn its history and about the people who contributed to its greatness.

The House could take up a resolution on the issue on Thursday.

