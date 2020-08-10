OKLAHOMA CITY — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Broyles was seeking medical advice Monday morning after walking away from a hit-and-run accident Sunday night, her campaign said.

Spokeswoman Charity Head said Broyles was driving home alone after dinner with friends when her car was hit broadside near Memorial Road and Western Avenue in north Oklahoma City. Head said Broyles was checked for injuries at the scene and went home, but was seeking further medical advice Monday.

No information about the other vehicle involved was immediately available.

Oklahoma City Police confirmed the incident and are seeking a suspect vehicle described only as silver and "sporty" with considerable front-end damage. The car reportedly hit Broyles' vehicle on the driver's side after running a red light.

