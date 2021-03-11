Senate approves bill that would allow couriers to deliver alcohol

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would let third party vendors, such as Uber, deliver alcohol.

Senate Bill 757 by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, heads to the House for consideration. The title of the measure was stricken, so it will have to return to the Senate.

Pugh said the measure needs more work.

With the pandemic, some significant changes were made in the marketplace, such as allowing retail liquor stores to deliver using their own employees, he said.

“I don’t think this bill would allow people to drink more, but allow people to purchase more conveniently,” Pugh said.

Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, said he is opposed to allowing alcohol to be delivered to a person’s home.

“There may have been a time in my life in college that the thing that kept me from alcohol poisoning was that I couldn’t get more and this bill could have killed me in my younger days,” McCortney said.

Pugh said technology is pulling society forward, regardless of whether or not it wants it.

Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, said he rarely drinks alcohol, but people are entitled to have an adult beverage if they want one.