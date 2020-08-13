Don’t expect more COVID-19 help from Congress any time soon, U.S. Sen. James Lankford told a group of area businessmen Wednesday.
“We’re a long way apart,” Lankford said during the meeting at Regent Bank in south Tulsa.
Lankford and other Republicans say Democrats want to spend too much and use COVID relief to put through policy measures unrelated to the pandemic.
Democrats say Republicans don’t really want to do anything at all.
Between the $3.5 trillion first put forward by Democrats — later reportedly reduced to $2.5 trillion — and the $1 trillion Republicans say they’re willing to spend is a lot of space but apparently not much common ground.
“Even (Democrats) saying ‘we’ll meet you halfway’ is not reasonable,” Lankford said. “That’s irrational.”
Lankford said there is Republican support for a second round of small-business loans in the vein of the Paycheck Protection Program, but only for those with revenue declines in the vicinity of 35% or more.
He was also critical of the weekly $600 expanded unemployment benefit that expired July 31, and of Democratic efforts to restore and possibly expand eligibility for it.
Business owners in southeastern Oklahoma, Lankford said, tell him they had difficulty getting employees back to work because of the extra benefit. One business representative at Wednesday’s meeting said the benefit was a bit of a problem for his company, which he said paid an entry-level wage of $12 an hour.
National studies have found the extra $600 is not enough to affect workers’ decisions; Lankford said while that may be true for some job markets, it isn’t for rural Oklahoma’s.
“I did a meeting, late night, with a group of pastors,” he said. “One of the things they brought up was: ‘We work a lot with people in poverty. You’re not helping them by giving them (long-term) benefits. They need to be employed. They need the stability.’ A mental health professional said to me: ‘Domestic abuse is going up because people are at home. They’ve got to have some structure in their lives.’”
President Donald Trump recently signed a memorandum that would provide a short-term $300 a week payment through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to some unemployed individuals.
Technically, the payments would be a form of disaster relief, not unemployment, and would have to be requested by individual states, which would then have the option of spending their own federal disaster relief funds to boost the payments by up to an additional $100 per week.
Trump also authorized the deferment of payroll taxes through the end of the year. Lankford said he recommends that option only for businesses with short-term cash flow problems because under current law the taxes will still be due after Jan. 1.
There is some discussion of the next Congress forgiving those taxes, but it is a difficult subject for both parties because payroll taxes support Social Security and Medicare, which are already on shaky financial ground.
The business leaders explained their companies’ efforts to survive the general business downturn, with a few saying sales have stabilized while others reported drops of more than 40%. Some said they face unfair competition from China, and several complained about large corporations and the federal government bypassing them to do business out of state or overseas.
“There is a lot of work going on ... about how we bring manufacturing back from China, back into the United States,” Lankford said. “There’s a real healthy dialogue there. What do we do with tax credits? What do we do with incentives? How do we onshore this production ... critical manufacturing needs to be here.”
