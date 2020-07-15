...HEAT ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS BEEN CANCELLED...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES FROM 105 TO 108 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER.
1 of 7
A City of Tulsa Worker looks through dirt after it is dug out of a hole at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Robert Cleghorn(left) talks with hostorian Scott Ellsworth at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Cleghorn has access to newspapers from the days around the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Raelynn Butler with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Historic and Cultural Preservation Department watches at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield sweeps items into a bucket at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Researchers and City of Tulsa workers pause for a prayer and moment of silence before working on a test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery in a search for a possible mass burial site from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre July 15, 2020.
Researchers and City of Tulsa workers pause for a prayer and moment of silence before working on a test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery in a search for a possible mass burial site from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre July 15, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
A city of Tulsa employee retrieves an item that was dug out of a hole at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation on Wednesday in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
A City of Tulsa Worker looks through dirt after it is dug out of a hole at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 15, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Robert Cleghorn(left) talks with hostorian Scott Ellsworth at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Cleghorn has access to newspapers from the days around the Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Raelynn Butler with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Historic and Cultural Preservation Department watches at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 15, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield sweeps items into a bucket at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 15, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Bicyclists pass Oaklawn Cemetery where researchers and City of Tulsa workers are searching for a possible mass burial site from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre July 15, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Mike Simons
Researchers and City of Tulsa workers pause for a prayer and moment of silence before working on a test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery in a search for a possible mass burial site from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre July 15, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
The test site at Oaklawn Cemetery continued to get bigger and deeper on Wednesday, but the results remained the same — no sign of unmarked burials from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre.
“We have not encountered evidence that we see as indicative of an obvious grave shaft,” said State Archeologist Kary Stackelbeck. “We will be initiating other exploratory efforts using more traditional archeological techniques.”
Those “traditional” techniques include drilling into the soil for deep samples. One such sample Wednesday afternoon revealed that the unmarked burials being sought are almost certainly not in the 10-foot-by-20-foot area designated for the test site.
A portion of that site was excavated to a depth of 11 feet — about as deep as the city’s track hoe will reach. Drilling down another 4 feet, researchers reached the water table, making that spot unlikely for burials.
As a result, the researchers extended a trench off the southwest side of the original site to a length of 20 feet or more, with the intention of going further on Thursday.
More drilling is also planned.
“We are fully committed,” Stackelbeck said. “We are either going to find the graves in this location, or we are going to determine they are not here.”
Exactly what happens if that determination is made is unclear. Several other potential locations, including one or two in Oaklawn, have been identified, but it is up to the search oversight committee and, ultimately, the city to decide how to proceed.
Stackelbeck and the archeological team have been reluctant to discuss a “Plan B,” saying they want to stay focused on the job at hand.
The current location was chosen on the basis of promising geophysical research, records and oral history, but the geophysical findings seem to have been misleading because of what the archeologists say is an unusual amount of “fill,” or soil and other material dumped at the site many years ago.
So the team is falling back on the traditional methods mentioned by Stackelbeck. On Wednesday, scientists with expertise in geology and soil science were brought in to help read strata exposed by the track hoe blade.
“We are not at all disheartened,” Stackelbeck said. “We have all these other points of evidence … and, of course, the fact this is the only location in the cemetery void of marked burials in an otherwise full cemetery.”
Death certificates were issued for 37 people — 25 black, 12 white — killed in the violence of May 31-June 1, 1921, but reports from the very first indicated that the toll was actually higher and perhaps much higher.
Over the years researchers have collected dozens of accounts of hastily disposed of bodies, some more plausible than others. Taken together, they make picking the most likely spots a difficult proposition.
