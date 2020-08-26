OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is sending an Urban Search and Rescue Team to Louisiana to respond to Hurricane Laura, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday.
The 35-person Oklahoma Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue team has personnel from Tulsa Fire Department, Tulsa Police Department, Broken Arrow Fire Department, Owasso Fire Department, Sand Springs Fire Department, Verdigris Fire Department and the Grand River Dam Authority.
It includes vehicles, boats and equipment.
“In times of need, the state of Louisiana has faithfully stepped up to help our state and people, and we in turn do the same," Stitt said. "I am proud of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management for quickly sending a support team to our neighboring state as they prepare for the impact of Hurricane Laura."
Hurricane Laura strengthened into a category 4 storm and is expected to hit eastern Texas or Louisiana late Wednesday. Storm surges of up to 15 feet are predicted.
Terry Sivadon is the program manager for the Oklahoma Task Force 1 Search and Rescue. He also serves as rescue coordinator for the Tulsa Fire Department.
He arrived Monday at the emergency operations center Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
He said Wednesday afternoon that it was raining and a tornado warning had just been issued.
He said the team has K9 capabilities to find people in downed structures.
The team can remove debris and clear roadways, Sivadon said.
“Also, we brought our swift water capability so we have five boats and we can man those and do evacuations in swift water or flood water,” Sivadon said.
The team also has drone capabilities, he said.
He said he was not sure how long they would be deployed, but they were requested for 14 days.
“We will be here until the emergency is over and then they release us,” he said.
The last time the team was deployed was 2019 to Florida for Hurricane Dorian, he said. The team was there for 14 days, he said.
The rest of the team is expected to arrive Wednesday evening, he said.
“The team is going to stage at Alexandria, Louisiana, and stage outside of the storm then move into a forward area to work,” he said.
Earlier this week, a five-person Emergency Operations Center Support Team deployed to Louisiana to help with forward operations, including response coordination, evacuation and shelter planning, search and rescue coordination, mapping of hazards and resources, and other operations support.
The team includes personnel from the Office of Emergency Management, Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Fire Department.
Both teams are deploying through the Interstate Emergency Response Support Plan, a regional mutual aid agreement for Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 6 states, and the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
The Emergency Management Assistance Compact is a national mutual aid system that allows states to send personnel, equipment and commodities to help disaster relief efforts in other states.
The Office of Emergency Management is monitoring additional requests from the affected areas. Further support may be deployed if needed.
Gallery: Scenes from the Gulf Coast preparing for Laura's approach
