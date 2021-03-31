Sculptor Jason 'Briggs' M. Stone dies at 76

Jason “Briggs” M. Stone, the son of acclaimed Oklahoma sculptor Willard Stone and a sculptor in his own right, died Tuesday, March 30 at his home in Pryor. He was 76.
Graveside services are scheduled 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1 at the Willard Stone homeplace in Locust Grove. Reverend Doug Sullivent will officiate and services have been entrusted to the Locust Grove Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jason Stone, visit a tribute store at locustgrovefuneralhome.com.
Jason Stone, born Feb. 2, 1945, was a 1963 graduate of Locust Grove High School. He worked for a time as an electrician, but he shared the same passion (sculpting) as his father, who died in 1985.
According to information provided by Locust Grove Funeral Home, Jason Stone was a master artist for the Five Civilized Tribes Museum. He passed his artistic abilities on to his children.
Stone is survived by Patti, his wife of over 25 years; eight children: Tony Stone and wife Tina of Inola, Tracy Stone and wife Kim of Lodi, Calif., Ammie Sullivent and husband Doug of Owasso, Mitzi Stone of Tulsa, Joel Stone and wife Julie of Maumelle, Ark., Joe Peaden and wife Lori of Spavinaw, Jason Peaden and wife Rita of Lakewood, Wash., and Chris Edison and wife Jennifer of Pryor; four sisters: Nettie Sanders of Chouteau, Evelyn Holland and husband Eddie of Chouteau, Lyda Henson of Locust Grove, Linda Callery and husband Mike of Claremore; 3 brothers: Dwight Stone of Locust Grove, Rocky Stone and wife Deidra of Inola, Michel Stone and wife Sherrie of Locust Grove; 17 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Jason Wesley Stone, sister Irene “Skez” Stone and two brothers. Grant Stone and Danny Stone.