Sculptor Jason 'Briggs' M. Stone dies at 76

Jason “Briggs” M. Stone, the son of acclaimed Oklahoma sculptor Willard Stone and a sculptor in his own right, died Tuesday, March 30 at his home in Pryor. He was 76.

Graveside services are scheduled 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1 at the Willard Stone homeplace in Locust Grove. Reverend Doug Sullivent will officiate and services have been entrusted to the Locust Grove Funeral Home.

Jason Stone, born Feb. 2, 1945, was a 1963 graduate of Locust Grove High School. He worked for a time as an electrician, but he shared the same passion (sculpting) as his father, who died in 1985.

According to information provided by Locust Grove Funeral Home, Jason Stone was a master artist for the Five Civilized Tribes Museum. He passed his artistic abilities on to his children.