School board elections would move to November under bill moving through Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY — School board elections would be moved to November from April under a measure advanced in the state Senate on Wednesday.

The Senate Rules Committee passed Senate Bill 762, by Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, by a vote of 12-1.

Treat said several schools have not been meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that he has received constituent complaints indicating people do not know who to contact if they have concerns. He said that often the constituent does not get a return phone call.

“We all have to be accountable,” said Treat, who explained that the measure would let parents hold board members accountable.

“We have experienced unparalleled dissatisfaction with school boards,” he said.

He said voter turnout in school board elections is low, even though school board members should be the closest elected officials to the people.

He said a school board post is the most important office but gets undervalued. He said a shift to a November election, when more elections are on the ballot, would increase voter engagement.