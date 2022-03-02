Scammers claiming to be TCSO employees are targeting medical professionals

Scammers claiming to be with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office are targeting local medical professionals, according to a news release from TCSO.

Over the past two weeks, TCSO has been contacted by numerous medical professionals who report that someone claiming to be a deputy or supervisor from TCSO has called them, according to the release.

The scammer threatens them with immediate arrest if they don’t pay fines for missing a court date in which they were subpoenaed to testify.

The scammer does their research, the sheriff's office said in a news release. They know their target’s home address and employer, which is often information that can be found online. They use the names of TCSO employees. And, they spoof TCSO’s phone number so it appears the call is being made from their office.

Just like in past scams, the scammer asks the target to purchase cash cards from local retailers to pay the fine. When the scammer has the numbers from the cash cards, they steal the money. In a few cases, the scammer has tried to ask for the money through ApplePay.

So far, TCSO has not received reports of anyone falling victim to the latest version of the scam but they want to remind everyone that TCSO never calls anyone with warrants to demand money.

TCSO suggests that residents who receive one of these calls, hang up. Anyone who falls victim to this scam is asked to contact TCSO at 918-596-5600 to file a report.

Residents can check to see if they have a Tulsa County warrant using the ”Check warrants” link on the homepage of tcso.org.

