Sapulpa Public Schools on Friday announced its reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year, offering students three ways to return to learning.
"We understand that you may have plenty of questions about your student’s health and well-being at school, possible disruptions during the year, our cleaning and sanitizing processes, social distancing, face masks, and so much more," the district wrote on its website. "We have been working this summer gathering information, collaborating with other districts on best practices, reviewing guidance from the State, and studying parent/student feedback to prepare our reopening plan."
The district hopes to welcome students back to its buildings Aug. 20, and will enroll students traditionally as such, but parents can also opt for virtual or hybrid instruction enrollment, the website states.
Full-time virtual instruction is offered to Pre-K students through 12th grade, and will require them to participate in Sapulpa Virtual Academy. However, students who would like to participate in an extracurricular activity such as athletics or band will be required to attend the in-person class associated with the activity as part of the regular school day schedule.
Hybrid enrollment is offered to students 8th through 12th, and will be comprised of in-person instruction at a school building, Tulsa Community College, or Central Tech and virtual via SPS's learning management system.
For traditional enrollees, the district will release a Distance Learning plan later this summer in case of intermittent or long-term closures due to health or weather-related circumstances.
