Salmonella outbreak is linked to Jif peanut butter, Oklahoma State Health Department says

Consumers should double-check their jars of Jif peanut butter amid a recall, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say.

Jif's creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat peanut butters have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states that has left 14 people ill, with two hospitalized.

Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after ingesting salmonella bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days. Some people, including children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall Friday of some Jif peanut butter products for potential salmonella contamination. The recall includes several types and sizes of creamy, crunchy and natural peanut butter with lot numbers 2140425 through 1274425, with “425” at the end, according to a news release.

Jif is sold at retailers nationwide. States reporting salmonella cases are Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Complaints can be made to the Oklahoma FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator at 855-630-2112 or online at accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/medwatch.

Adverse reactions can be reported at jif.com/contact-us or 800-828-9980.