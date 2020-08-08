OKLAHOMA CITY — Since selling the state plane, Gov. Kevin Stitt has relied on other state aircraft and private planes for travel.
The state plane sold on March 27, 2019, for $1.27 million, according to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
Stitt previously said the plane would have sold for $2 million to $3 million.
The 1990 Beechcraft King Air B300 Air was purchased in 1997 when then-Gov. Frank Keating was in office and had been used by other governors.
Stitt, a pilot, said in 2019 that it was costing the state about $1 million a year to use and maintain the plane. If the plane was not flown more than 4,000 hours a year, the state was better off leasing, he said.
Pursuant to an Oklahoma Open Records Act request filed in February, his office in June provided a list of six trips Stitt and others have taken on donated flights between Feb. 28, 2018, and June.
The cost of those trips totaled $97,435.60.
They ranged from a $3,000 trip in June to Lawton for a speaking engagement to $30,000 in June 2019, for a trip to Washington, D.C., for business recruitment and to attend an investment summit.
Stitt is often accompanied by staff members and members of his cabinet and sometimes members of his family.
In December, Stitt and his family accompanied Bob Funk, founder of Express Employment Professionals, to Pasadena, California, to participate in the Parade of Roses.
The Express Clydesdales Stagecoach was selected to participate.
Stitt and First Lady Sarah Stitt accompanied Funk in the stagecoach.
The cost of the donated trip, lodging and meals was nearly $28,000.
Pursuant to the Oklahoma Open Records Act, the Department of Public Safety, Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma National Guard provided information about the governor’s travel on aircraft controlled by those agencies.
In May 2019, Stitt used a UH-60 Helicopter operated by the Oklahoma National Guard for four trips to tour areas impacted by storms.
It included a May 22 trip to view flooding in Bixby, Glenpool, Jenks and Tulsa.
A cost figure was not available.
Stitt has relied heavily on the use of a King Air owned by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
The plane was purchased in October 2017 as a replacement.
The agency on two occasions attempted to sell the plane after Stitt’s scrutiny of aircraft, but a minimum bid was not met, said Brenda Perry, an ODOT spokeswoman.
Between July 31, 2019, and May 28, Stitt’s office used the plane for 18 trips ranging in cost from $315 to $3,087 and totaling $15,088. The money came from the agency’s budget.
One trip involved a University of Oklahoma football game against Baylor in Waco. Another involved a trip to Arlington for the Big 12 Championship.
Governors routinely attend high-profile sporting events involving state schools.
On limited occasions, Stitt was not on the trip, but members of his staff and or family were.
In December, Sarah Stitt used the ODOT plane to travel to Durant to tour a child care center.
In May, the governor used the plane to travel to Florida for a planned NASA space launch of a SpaceX rocket. Stitt and other Oklahoma and Tulsa officials met with SpaceX founder Elon Musk on a proposal to locate a Tesla cybertruck manufacturing plant in Tulsa. That deal later was awarded to Austin, Texas.
Stitt also used Department of Public Safety aircraft to the tune of $9,512 from May 2019 to November 2019. It involved 11 trips ranging in cost from $186 to $2,100.
The Department of Public Safety said it did not have the purpose for all but one of the trips, referring questions to Stitt’s office. His office did not respond by press time.
FEATURED VIDEO
FEATURED GALLERY