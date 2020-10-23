Roll Call: How Oklahoma's delegation voted

WASHINGTON — Here is how Oklahoma’s members of the U.S. Senate voted on key bills and amendments last week. The House of Representatives was not in session last week.
SUPREME COURT: The Senate has tabled a motion sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., that opposed the Senate voting on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to serve as a Supreme Court justice just ahead of the elections on Nov. 3. Schumer said waiting until after the elections was needed to avoid Republican plans for “what will be the most rushed, most partisan, and least legitimate process in the entire history of Supreme Court nominations.” The vote to table, on Oct. 21, was 51 yeas to 44 nays.
YEAS: Sen. Jim Inhofe, Sen. James Lankford
ADVANCING BARRETT NOMINATION: The Senate has rejected a motion sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., opposing placing the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate because her nomination was reported in violation of the rules of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Schumer said the committee had failed to follow a rule that at least two members of its minority party, the Democrats, be present for a vote on sending the nomination to the Senate floor because of a “maniacal desire” to put Barrett on the Supreme Court before the November elections. The vote to reject the motion and place Barrett’s nomination before the Senate, on Oct. 22, was 53 yeas to 44 nays.
YEAS: Inhofe, Lankford
