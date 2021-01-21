Rising COVID-19 cases within district prompt four Broken Arrow schools to go to distance learning

BROKEN ARROW — For the second time in two days, a suburban high school is pivoting to distance learning due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

On Thursday afternoon, Broken Arrow Public Schools announced that four of its sites will move to distance learning starting Friday: Broken Arrow High School, Broken Arrow Freshman Academy, Centennial Middle School and Liberty Elementary.

In-person classes at those four sites is tentatively scheduled to resume on Feb. 2. Meals will be available for pickup from noon to 1 p.m. while in distance learning.

According to numbers released Thursday morning by the district, 1,565 Broken Arrow students are in quarantine due to close contact exposure, which is an increase of 565 students since the close of business Tuesday and represents about 8 % of all students enrolled for in-person instruction.

Ninety-three staff members are also in quarantine and an additional 143 students and 53 staff members are in isolation after testing positive.

A fifth site, Oneta Ridge Middle School, started the week in distance learning. A district spokesman confirmed Thursday afternoon that it will resume in-person instruction starting Monday.