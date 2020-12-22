 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republican state lawmakers urge congressional delegation to fight Electoral College result
topical top story

Republican state lawmakers urge congressional delegation to fight Electoral College result

{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma State Capitol (copy)

Some of President Donald Trump's supporters in the Oklahoma Legislature want Republican members of Congress to object to the Electoral College vote count on Jan. 6, although experts in the field say there is little chance it would change the result.

 Tulsa World file

Thirty-nine Republican members of the Oklahoma Legislature said Tuesday they want the state's congressional delegation to object when Electoral College votes are counted on Jan. 6.

Democrat Joe Biden is expected to be declared the winner following what has historically been a formality in the presidential election process.

Twenty-four House members and 15 senators signed similar letters from each chamber asking the state's congressional delegation to stop the verification of the Electoral College votes as certified by each individual state.

"We, the undersigned members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, find it appropriate, according to Article II Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution, and necessary, in order to provide a republican form of government as guaranteed by Article IV Section 4, to insist that you challenge the certification of the Electoral College votes on January 6, 2021," the House letter says.

The letter goes on to imply that some states did not hold "free, fair and constitutional elections" — a claim made by some supporters of President Donald Trump, but that no court or election official has found to be the case.

The Senate letter makes a similar allegation.

House signees include several Tulsa-area representatives, among them Sheila Dills of Tulsa, T.J. Marti, Kevin McDugle and Stan May of Broken Arrow, Wendi Stearman of Bartlesville and Sean Roberts of Hominy.

Senate signees include Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow, Cody Rogers of Tulsa and James Leewright of Bristow.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

None of the signees belong to senior leadership in either the House or the Senate.

The election results, as certified by the individual states, give Biden 306 electoral votes to 232 for Trump, with 270 needed for the presidency. Trump alleges widespread election fraud but has yet to convince the courts or election officials of the claim.

Some of his supporters want Republican members of Congress to object to the count on Jan. 6, although experts in the field say there is little chance it would change the result.

Democrats unsuccessfully objected to Republican victories in 2004 and 2016.

Oklahoma's congressional delegation has been mostly non-committal about objecting to the results, although U.S. Sen. James Lankford said last week he doesn't believe it would accomplish anything.

Also last week, 4th District Congressman Tom Cole said "the election is over" in his opinion.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

State representatives, senators who signed letter

The following Oklahoma House Republicans sent a letter to the members of the Oklahoma congressional delegation urging them to challenge the certification of the Electoral College votes:

Jay Steagall, R-Yukon

Ty Burns, R-Pawnee

Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle

Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont

Eddy Dempsey, R-Valliant

Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene

Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa

Tom Gann, R-Inola

David Hardin, R-Stilwell

Brian Hill, R-Mustang

Justin Humphrey, R-Lane

Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus

T.J. Marti, R-Broken Arrow

Stan May, R-Broken Arrow

Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow

Garry Mize, R-Guthrie

Jim Olsen, R-Roland

Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula

Eric Roberts, R-Oklahoma City

Sean Roberts, R-Hominy

Todd Russ, R-Cordell

David Smith, R-Arpelar

Wendi Stearman, R-Bartlesville

Kevin West, R-Moore

State Republican Senate members who signed are:

Mark Allen, R-Spiro

Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair

David Bullard, R-Durant

George Burns, R-Pollard

Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow

Chuck Hall, R-Perry

Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain

Shane Jett, R-Shawnee

James Leewright, R-Bristow

Casey Murdock, R-Felt

Roland Pederson, R-Burlington

Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa

Rob Standridge, R-Norman

Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah

Darrell Weaver, R-Moore

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News