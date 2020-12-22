Republican state lawmakers urge congressional delegation to fight Electoral College result

Thirty-nine Republican members of the Oklahoma Legislature said Tuesday they want the state's congressional delegation to object when Electoral College votes are counted on Jan. 6.

Democrat Joe Biden is expected to be declared the winner following what has historically been a formality in the presidential election process.

Twenty-four House members and 15 senators signed similar letters from each chamber asking the state's congressional delegation to stop the verification of the Electoral College votes as certified by each individual state.

"We, the undersigned members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, find it appropriate, according to Article II Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution, and necessary, in order to provide a republican form of government as guaranteed by Article IV Section 4, to insist that you challenge the certification of the Electoral College votes on January 6, 2021," the House letter says.

The letter goes on to imply that some states did not hold "free, fair and constitutional elections" — a claim made by some supporters of President Donald Trump, but that no court or election official has found to be the case.

The Senate letter makes a similar allegation.