Rare kind of heart transplant makes history in Tulsa, medical officials say

As Justin Melius was lying in a hospital bed surrounded by his family at Ascension St. John Medical Center last January, a medical team was preparing a nearby operating room.

Ordinarily, for a heart to be suitable for transplantation, the patient needs to be brain dead while the heart itself remains beating. But in this case, doctors hoped to use recent advances in medical science to keep the 35-year-old’s heart viable even after cardiac arrest.

“Once a time of death is called,” said Julie Vacin, a registered nurse who was part of the medical team, “the surgeons are able to jump into action.”

It became the first successful heart transplant in Tulsa after “circulatory death” and only the second ever performed successfully in Oklahoma, officials said.

“It’s a super big deal,” Vacin said, explaining that the capability opens a much wider pool of potential heart donors. “It means we’re going to be able to save a lot more lives down the road.”

A resident of Ponca City, 90 minutes northwest of Tulsa, Melius had an intracerebral hemorrhage, a type of stroke, officials said. His family, knowing the brain damage would not be survivable, agreed to donate his organs.