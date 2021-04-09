Rare kind of heart transplant makes history in Tulsa, medical officials say

As Justin Melius was lying in a hospital bed surrounded by his family at Ascension St. John Medical Center last January, a medical team was preparing a nearby operating room.
Ordinarily, for a heart to be suitable for transplantation, the patient needs to be brain dead while the heart itself remains beating. But in this case, doctors hoped to use recent advances in medical science to keep the 35-year-old’s heart viable even after cardiac arrest.
“Once a time of death is called,” said Julie Vacin, a registered nurse who was part of the medical team, “the surgeons are able to jump into action.”
It became the first successful heart transplant in Tulsa after “circulatory death” and only the second ever performed successfully in Oklahoma, officials said.
“It’s a super big deal,” Vacin said, explaining that the capability opens a much wider pool of potential heart donors. “It means we’re going to be able to save a lot more lives down the road.”
A resident of Ponca City, 90 minutes northwest of Tulsa, Melius had an intracerebral hemorrhage, a type of stroke, officials said. His family, knowing the brain damage would not be survivable, agreed to donate his organs.
He saved five lives with six organs, including the heart, kidneys, lungs and liver, officials said.
“It’s what he would have wanted,” said Bobbie Melius, Justin’s sister. “We’re thankful that a part of him lives on. Not just in us and in his children, but a real part of him.”
His 14-year-old son described Justin as a fighter.
“He went through rough times,” Julian Melius said. “But he never stopped fighting. He never gave up. “
Several family members came to Tulsa to participate in a Donate Life flag-raising ceremony and balloon release Friday, with St. John taking the opportunity to mark National Donate Life Month. More than two dozen hospital staff members gathered in a courtyard to thank the family and honor the donor.
“He has made history in Tulsa,” said Crystal Yancey from LifeShare of Oklahoma, the state’s organ donor organization. “Our team was really taken aback by the family’s generosity. We’re very thankful.”
Featured video: Hospital exec runs from Bartlesville to Ascension St. John in Tulsa to honor COVID-19 nurses