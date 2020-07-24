Turkey Mountain was closed at least for the evening Friday after Tulsa firefighters battled a grass fire.
Fire Capt. Greg DeLozier said an arm of a power pole structure broke before 4 p.m., sending at least one energized power line to the ground.
Firefighters used all-terrain vehicles to reach the area from the upper parking lot as line crews shut down power, and the flames were extinguished.
In a Facebook post following the fire, Tulsa Police said the 647-acre urban wilderness area could be closed for days or even a week while repairs are made.
Located on the west bank of the Arkansas River near 71st Street and Elwood Avenue, Turkey Mountain fell under a long-term master revitalization plan in April 2020. Read more about the plan here.