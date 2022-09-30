PSO linemen in Florida working long hours helping restore power after Hurricane Ian

With limited materials and nourishment, Public Service Company of Oklahoma crews are putting in more than 12-hour work days to restore power to Florida after Hurricane Ian, a company supervisor said from there Friday.

“We’re a little bit east of Orlando, Florida," said Travis Andrews, PSO distribution system supervisor. "We’re working on several broken poles right now, several spans of wire down. Last we heard, they had 180,000 customers out of power, so I'm sure we’ll be here for a few days."

PSO has three crews making up 150 personnel, and 75 linemen from Lawton, McAlester and Tulsa, he said. Friday marked Andrew and his team's fifth day working in Florida replacing broken poles and putting wire down.

Andrews discussed the conditions that the crews are going through as they keep up their good spirits.

"We are going to a semi-trailer tonight to sleep in bunk beds," Andrews said. "We’re working 16 to 18 hours a day. Weather is not too bad, 85 degrees."

There is a food drought as most of the establishments the workers tried to find food were closed, he said.

“It’s hard to get material," Andrews said. "We just tried to get some lunch and all the lunch places are closed. There was no food in Walmart, so we found a few bags of chips. Super wet down here, a lot of traffic, other than that, we’re doing good."

PSO crews are working closely with TECO, a Florida utility company that is directing the team on where to go and what to do.

“They tell us when to show up, they give us a contact who we work for," Andrews said. "We’re working for a TECO lineman right now, and we go through him for everything. If we have to go get materials, if we want to energize a line, we’ve got to go through him."

It takes a village to repair the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, he said.

“Seeing how these storms operate, from material to people to lodging to eating and stuff, it takes a lot of people and you never realize how many people it takes to get the job done," Andrews said. "We’re out here in the field, but there’s a lot of people behind the scenes that are taking care of us as well."

The mutual assistance agreement between Florida and Oklahoma is an understanding that they will be there for each other in times of great need.

“We’ve had people from Florida come to Oklahoma and help us back in the '07 ice storm," Andrews said. "It’s just nice to be able to reach out, and we’re happy to come down here and help them."

Friday, PSO crews were working on feeder lines which are part of the distribution grid. They had three to work on, one for each city.

"We’re anticipating on getting all three of those feeders on tonight," Andrews said. "I don’t know how many people that will affect, but it will affect I’m sure a couple thousand."

Despite any obstacles they face, the crews keep up their good spirits working together as a team.

"The group that I’m with, the Tulsa District, the morale is great," Andrews said. "This group of guys that we got have really done great, and I couldn’t ask for better men."