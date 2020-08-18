OHP stock car

A Pryor man died in a crash along Oklahoma 20 on Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Christopher Pritchett, 25, was driving east on the state highway about 9:40 a.m. when he attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him, the report states. 

An eastbound semitrailer had slowed to make a left turn on County Road 449, and Pritchett crashed into its rear, the report states.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt and he airbags in his car, a 2014 Ford Focus, did not deploy, according to the report. 

The semitrailer's driver, a 48-year-old Glenpool man, was wearing his seat belt and possibly suffered internal injuries, but refused treatment at the scene, the report states. 

Pritchett's condition at the time of the crash and the cause of the crash remain under investigation. 

