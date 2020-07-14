Tulsans 18 years and older would be required to wear face coverings under a proposed city ordinance to be considered by city councilors on Wednesday.
The age requirement is the only significant difference from the proposed ordinance that was reported by the Tulsa World on Monday.
The ordinance would require people to wear face coverings over their mouths and noses inside businesses, other indoor spaces open to the public and in outdoor public spaces where proper social distancing is not possible.
The requirement for wearing a mask in outdoor public spaces pertains to those situations where a person is not able to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.
First-time violators of the ordinance would receive a verbal or written notice. A person cited for violating the ordinance a second time would be issued a ticket for a misdemeanor and, if convicted, would be subject to a fine of no more than $100, excluding court costs.
The proposed ordinance would expire when Mayor G.T. Bynum’s latest emergency order expires, or when Gov. Kevin Stitt’s emergency declaration expires, whichever comes first.
Here is the full list of exceptions to the ordinance:
- Any person younger than 18 years of age; however, wearing a mask covering is strongly encouraged.
- Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering.
- Any person while a person is exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors, and maintaining a safe distance from other people not in the same household.
- Any person consuming food or drink, or is seated at a restaurant to eat or drink.
- Any person who is actively providing or obtaining access to religious worship, though wearing a mask is strongly encouraged.
- Any person in a swimming pool, lake or similar body of water.
- Any person driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver.
- Any person obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the face covering for security surveillance, screening, or a need for specific access to the face, such as while visiting a bank or while obtaining a personal care or dental service involving the face, but only to the extent necessary for the temporary removal.
- Any person who is voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or actively administering an election, but wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged.
- Any person giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience.
- Any person performing work in which face coverings present or exacerbates a hazard.
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues.
Mayor G.T. Bynum gives a mask and COVID-19 update.