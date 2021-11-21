Tulsa World's annual Project Santa series, campaign kicks off Sunday

The Project Santa holiday fund drive, a more than century-old Tulsa-area tradition, kicks off Sunday and will run through Christmas Eve.

An annual partnership between the Tulsa World and the Salvation Army to support families in need of a helping hand, this year’s fundraising goal is $300,000.

More than 1,500 area households are aided annually through the effort, which has raised more than $7.5 million since 1992 when the World took it over from the Tulsa Tribune.

“At our core, Tulsa World is committed to serving the communities we call home,” said Bernie Heller, Tulsa World president.

“So we are excited to once again partner with the Salvation Army on Project Santa as it brings much needed assistance to our friends and neighbors in need, not only to regain financial footing, but to assist in restoring hope as well.”

Starting Sunday and continuing through the holiday season, the World will feature regular stories about some of the Tulsans receiving help through the fund.

The first story this Sunday catches up with one of the families introduced in last year’s series, Sharon Whitlock and her grandchildren.