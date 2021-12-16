Project Santa: West Tulsa woman cherishes taking care of great-grandchildren, even through financial hardship

Journey, a student at Central Middle School, said when she told her Gigi that, she understood Sade didn’t have to take them in.

“She really loves us,” Journey said. “She gives up stuff for herself for us so we can have what we need. I just wanted to reassure her we don’t need more than we have.”

Sade makes sacrifices for the children that put her in rough positions, Journey said, so she wanted to tell that to her great-grandmother so she would know they are still content.

The love Sade shows Journey and her siblings makes her feel lucky to have someone like her in her life.

“Some people don’t even have that,” Journey said.

The children and Sade, even through the hardships they face as a family, are still as close as ever.

Whether it’s playing board games, driving through town looking at Christmas lights, joining in the many after-school activities in which the kids participate, or just sitting in the living room talking about the days they had, the family sticks together.

That’s on purpose, Sade said, because she wants the kids to know how important they are to her.