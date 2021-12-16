Project Santa: West Tulsa woman cherishes taking care of great-grandchildren, even through financial hardship

“She cares.”
“She’s sincere.”
“She loves me very much.”
“Best chicken and dumplings.”
Those words Peggy Sade’s great-grandchildren wrote about her several years ago on a homemade poster are cherished almost as much as her great-grandchildren themselves.
Sade, 74, has been taking care of her four great-grandchildren for seven years. Even though they struggle financially and Sade’s health issues make taking care of four children difficult sometimes, she wouldn’t give the children up for anything.
“These kids are my life,” Sade said. “If I ever lose these kids, you may as well start planning my funeral.”
Sade started taking care of her great-grandchildren — Journey, Kyler, Josh and Kyrah — in 2015 after their mother, Sade’s granddaughter, became unable to care for them full-time.
Sade and the children live on an $800 per month disability check because of her advanced COPD and back issues, and nothing else.
They live in a house owned by Sade’s son, and thankfully, he never requires a rent check from them.
Still, a family with four children has to make sacrifices just to survive.
“They got cheated out of a lot in life,” Sade said.
The girls, Journey, Kyler and Kyrah, all share a bed in the family’s small west Tulsa home.
Sade also cannot afford to pay for phone plans for the children, and sometimes even putting food on the table is difficult.
This year especially, with mounting hospital bills from Sade’s multiple COVID-19 hospital stays, Sade couldn’t afford to give the children Christmas presents.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do,” she said. “I cried about it a couple times. I feel responsible for them. They depend on me. This year to give them a Christmas, there was no way.”
Even with the struggles the family faces, though, all of Sade’s great-grandchildren still know how much their grandmother cares for them.
One day a couple years ago, Sade’s oldest great-granddaughter, Journey, said something to her Sade will always keep with her.
“’Gigi, we may not have everything we want, but we do have everything we need,’” Sade remembers Journey telling her.
Journey, a student at Central Middle School, said when she told her Gigi that, she understood Sade didn’t have to take them in.
“She really loves us,” Journey said. “She gives up stuff for herself for us so we can have what we need. I just wanted to reassure her we don’t need more than we have.”
Sade makes sacrifices for the children that put her in rough positions, Journey said, so she wanted to tell that to her great-grandmother so she would know they are still content.
The love Sade shows Journey and her siblings makes her feel lucky to have someone like her in her life.
“Some people don’t even have that,” Journey said.
The children and Sade, even through the hardships they face as a family, are still as close as ever.
Whether it’s playing board games, driving through town looking at Christmas lights, joining in the many after-school activities in which the kids participate, or just sitting in the living room talking about the days they had, the family sticks together.
That’s on purpose, Sade said, because she wants the kids to know how important they are to her.
“They should all feel important,” Sade said. “Because they are.”