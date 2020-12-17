Project Santa: Tulsa woman hopes to stay in home she loves after tough, emotionally draining year

Her Social Security check, her only income, cannot cover the rent and her bills.

Forbes had a roommate for a while, and that helped, but he couldn’t stay on.

“If it wasn’t for The Salvation Army helping I’d already be gone,” she said of the house, which has a wheelchair ramp and is a perfect fit for her needs.

“I really don’t want to leave,” Forbes added. “This is the last place where I really knew my mom.”

The pair moved in three years ago, she said. They loved not only the home but the entire neighborhood.

“Every time I look outside,” Forbes added, “I see my beautiful, beautiful neighborhood and all the friendly and happy people that run up and down the street.”

Sometimes she joins them.

Forbes enjoys getting out into the neighborhood in her wheelchair. The sidewalks are in good shape, she said, and last month she was able to use them to reach her polling place to vote.

As much as Forbes loves the house, though, she admits that it’s become a lonely place.

With her mother now in long-term care, her feelings of isolation are growing.