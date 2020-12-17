Project Santa: Tulsa woman hopes to stay in home she loves after tough, emotionally draining year

For Lucy Forbes, 2020 has been difficult in about every conceivable way.
But by far the hardest part — harder than all the health and financial challenges — has been missing her mom’s presence around the house.
“My dad died in 2013, and she moved in with me. We’d been together ever since,” said the Tulsa resident, whose mother had to move to a long-term care facility this year after a series of strokes.
Early on, Forbes held out hope that the move might be only temporary.
But other issues arose. And recently she was forced to accept the grim reality.
“There’s absolutely no way, no hope of me ever getting her home,” Forbes said.
At the same time, as Forbes has tried to adjust emotionally to such a major life change, recent months have brought no relief healthwise.
Already undergoing dialysis for end-stage renal disease, she spent six days in the hospital just last week.
She also has diabetes and deals with mobility challenges, requiring a power wheelchair to get around.
The past year has complicated Forbes’ financial situation, too.
With her mother no longer there to share the costs, she faces the real possibility of having to move out of her home.
Her Social Security check, her only income, cannot cover the rent and her bills.
Forbes had a roommate for a while, and that helped, but he couldn’t stay on.
“If it wasn’t for The Salvation Army helping I’d already be gone,” she said of the house, which has a wheelchair ramp and is a perfect fit for her needs.
“I really don’t want to leave,” Forbes added. “This is the last place where I really knew my mom.”
The pair moved in three years ago, she said. They loved not only the home but the entire neighborhood.
“Every time I look outside,” Forbes added, “I see my beautiful, beautiful neighborhood and all the friendly and happy people that run up and down the street.”
Sometimes she joins them.
Forbes enjoys getting out into the neighborhood in her wheelchair. The sidewalks are in good shape, she said, and last month she was able to use them to reach her polling place to vote.
As much as Forbes loves the house, though, she admits that it’s become a lonely place.
With her mother now in long-term care, her feelings of isolation are growing.
Recently, she adopted a homeless kitten, and it’s helped fill some of that empty space.
Forbes found the kitten a few weeks ago on the street, where apparently somebody had thrown it out, she said.
She named it Helene, and it has thrived in her care.
But there’s no replacing her mother’s presence, as the holidays have made clear.
“Thanksgiving was hard, and Christmas is going to be so hard, too, without her,” Forbes said.
