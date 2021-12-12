Project Santa: Tulsa woman battles heart, kidney failure

Already facing the likelihood of her second kidney transplant in five years, the news just kept getting worse for Jazciri Juarez.
Now, her doctors told her, she might need a new heart, as well.
“It was scary,” she said of being diagnosed last year with heart failure — a complication, like her failing kidneys, of the lupus she’s been battling for years.
But thankfully, the situation for Juarez has changed in the months since.
Heart surgery to insert a defibrillator was successful, and recently, she learned her heart function has improved significantly. A heart transplant is now looking less probable.
Which means, she added, she can shift focus back to her kidney.
“As long as my heart was not functioning well, I was not a candidate for a kidney,” she said. “Now I should be.”
Juarez, who shares her Tulsa home with husband Denis Hernandez, has been living with lupus and kidney failure for almost 10 years.
When first diagnosed at age 13, she had no idea she was so sick, she said. It was only discovered when she wanted to play soccer and went in for a physical.
“The next day my mom gets a call from the hospital telling her that I needed to go to the ER immediately, that my blood levels were really high toxic,” she said.
Juarez began dialysis right away. Then, about three years later, she underwent her first kidney transplant.
It was successful. But about a year ago, doctors gave her bad news.
“It was the same thing again because of the lupus. It just attacks my body,” said Juarez, who learned she was going to need another kidney.
‘So much to carry’
The giant teddy bear is the first thing visitors see when they enter Juarez’s living room.
“It was a gift from my dad,” she said of the stuffed bear, which sits in one corner, arms open wide as if reaching for a hug.
“He brought it to me when I was in the hospital a couple of years ago.”
Throughout her struggles, the support of her family has been something Juarez could always depend on.
She’s especially thankful for Hernandez.
The pair met eight years ago through their church youth group.
Juarez was afraid when she told Hernandez about her health situation, it might scare him away.
However, she couldn’t have been more wrong.
“My first thought was she is so young and has so much to carry,” said Hernandez, who has been by her side ever since.
They’ve taken the ups and downs together, he said, including such downs as the holiday season a couple of years ago when Juarez was sick.
“We spent Christmas at the hospital that year,” he said.
Hernandez does his best to support the couple, working a full-time construction job.
But keeping up with the rent, bills and medical expenses has been difficult. And he misses work frequently to care for his wife when she’s sick or to take her to dialysis and doctor appointments.
“I can’t let myself get too much down,” Hernandez said. “I know I have to be strong for her.”
The news of Juarez’s heart failure was a giant worry on top of everything else.
When first diagnosed in 2020, her heart was functioning at only 30%, she said.
But improvements since her surgery have her feeling cautiously optimistic.
“Thank God in this past month it’s been going up. Now it’s up to 50%,” she said.
With that, she hopes to soon have her name added to the waiting list for a kidney.
“I’m on the final step,” she said. “I just need my final paperwork to be done and to hear from my medical team.”
Juarez is a 2017 McLain High School graduate.
Because of her health, she studied from home most of her time in school. However, her senior year she wanted to attend classes in person and graduate with her class.
She was able to do that, and it made for “a very special moment” for her and her family.
She would love to continue her education some day, she added.
But Juarez knows not to look too far ahead. And entering 2022, her focus will remain the same: working to strengthen her heart and prepare for a kidney transplant.
“My hope is that my health gets better day by day,” she said.
Donate to Project Santa
Donations may be made by sending a check or money order to Project Santa, c/o Tulsa World, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK 74102.
To donate online, go to tinyurl.com/ysvp9dm6. Scroll down to the “My donation is to support” dropdown menu, click and choose “Tulsa World Project Santa.”
Project Santa 2021: Salvation Army needs help supporting these families
Salvation Army Christmas
Grandmother raising late daughter's children finds blessings in the wake of tragedy
In the face of health scare, Berryhill woman finds 'generosity,' 'spiritual awakening'
Former truck-driving couple try to steer their way through illness, hard times
Single mother raising two daughters awaits kidney transplant
For Owasso father, family, adjusting to life after work accident 'extremely hard'
Amid hard times, Tulsa couple thankful for their 'miracle baby'
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Contributions so far
Contributions to Project Santa to date total $86,706.
Donations from Tulsans include: Sandra and Bob Norman, $5,000; Virgil and Willie Hensley, $2,000; Gary and Susan Belitz, $2,000; Peggy Upham, $1,000; Zach Winters, $1,000; John Porter, $1,000; Debbie and Jack Mocnik, $750 in memory of Chickie Noble; The Alford Family, $500; Ellen C. Atkins, $500; Tom Marberry, $500; Blair and Bob Williams, $500; Kim and Barbara Drew, $500; Janet S. Persson, $500 in loving memory of her parents, W.A. and Evalyn Sawyer; Robert Fitz-Patrick, $500; Kent and Jeanette Young, $400; Paul Korte, $350; Melissa Little, $300; Gene and Kathy Kaminsky, $250; Susan Jones, $250; Ronald and Myra Jeffries, $250; Sue Young, $225; Wayne Greene, $200; Cinda Viles, $200; Stephanie Wilbanks, $200 in memory of Cran and Edna Wilbanks; Ron Snyder, $150; Allen and Ruth Ann White, $100; Janice and Terry Allyn, $100; Janice Green, $100; Robert Sears, $100; Tom and Cathy Luccock, $100; Betty Key, $100; Jill and Derk Tenzythoff, $100; David and Nancy Swain, $100; John and Sally Neas, $100; Sara Carlson, $100; Timothy Warlick, $100; Michelle Fouke, $100; Mary Ellen Jones, $100; Sue Wagner, $100; Rebecca Poudrier, $100; Patricia McCall, $100; Mary Lindaman, $100; Virginia Schulte, $100; Marilyn Meakins, $100; Shane Landers, $100 in honor of Brock Landers; The Joy of Living Bible Study Group, $50 honoring Sandy Chambers and Paula Waugh; Olivia Yeager, $50; Shela and Charles Davis, $50; Mike Zadner, $50; Phillip Morgan, $50; Laura Kerr, $50; LaVanche Hawkins, $50; Carolyn Cahill, $50; Brynne Hinkle, $50 in memory of June McCoy; Joy Longmire, $50 in memory of Melvin Rippetoe; Marilyn Milam, $30; Trent Tompkins, $30; Ann Haines, $25; Darrell Pool, $25; Beth King, $25; Tina Young, $5.
Donations from outside Tulsa include: Sherry K. Jones, Broken Arrow, $1,000; Stan and Jane Johnson, Sapulpa, $1,000 in memory of Bob and Mae Nabozny; Cary Wood, Independence, Kan., $750; Del and Michelle Brazeal, Skiatook, $500; Bobby Jerred, Broken Arrow, $500; Deanna Sink, Collinsville, $500; Bob Bastemeyer, Jenks, $500; Christopher Johnson, Collinsville, $400; Judy and Bruce Ricks, Sapulpa, $350; Mike and Joy Bruza, Broken Arrow, $350; Judi Hamilton, Broken Arrow, $300; Bonnie Paige, Broken Arrow, $150; Robbie Thorson, Kennewick, Wash., $150; James and Garvene Wemhaner, Jenks, $121; Ken and Nansi Lemaster, Skiatook, $100 in memory of George and Mary McPherson; Rhonda Crockett, Broken Arrow, $100; Tammy Jackson, Grove, $100; Margaret Bishop, Pryor, $100; Michael and Judy Wymore, Broken Arrow, $100; Kenneth Harris, Wagoner, $100; Bob and Terri Shoup, Owasso, $100; Rhonda Jumper, LaPalma, Calif., $100 in memory of Marcus Eugene Harbert Sr.; Randy Easterling, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., $100; Glenda Kiper, Owasso, $100; Joe and Pam McCarthy, Eucha, $100; A. Going, Broken Arrow, $100; Randall Hamlett, Owasso, $100; Lynn Moyer, Sand Springs, $50; Linda Fields, Bixby, $50 in honor of John Fields; James Horner, Sapulpa, $50 in honor of Martina Horner; Beth King, Inola, $25; James and Judy Campbell, Broken Arrow, $20; Paula Allen, Oologah, $20.
Anonymous donations total $42,390 and include $5,000 in memory of Virginia Wingo, Ed and Laura Beshara.