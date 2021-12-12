Project Santa: Tulsa woman battles heart, kidney failure

Already facing the likelihood of her second kidney transplant in five years, the news just kept getting worse for Jazciri Juarez.

Now, her doctors told her, she might need a new heart, as well.

“It was scary,” she said of being diagnosed last year with heart failure — a complication, like her failing kidneys, of the lupus she’s been battling for years.

But thankfully, the situation for Juarez has changed in the months since.

Heart surgery to insert a defibrillator was successful, and recently, she learned her heart function has improved significantly. A heart transplant is now looking less probable.

Which means, she added, she can shift focus back to her kidney.

“As long as my heart was not functioning well, I was not a candidate for a kidney,” she said. “Now I should be.”

Juarez, who shares her Tulsa home with husband Denis Hernandez, has been living with lupus and kidney failure for almost 10 years.

When first diagnosed at age 13, she had no idea she was so sick, she said. It was only discovered when she wanted to play soccer and went in for a physical.