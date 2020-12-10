Project Santa: Tulsa mom's plans for big year, brighter future upended by pandemic

Between the three she has at home and four others who are grown, Maria Manzini has seven children.
But tell her she has a big family, and she just laughs.
“My grandparents had 18 children,” Manzini said. “They were farmers in Salem, Missouri, and lived in a three-bedroom farmhouse. There was one giant bedroom for the boys and one giant bedroom for the girls.”
Manzini, who has lots of photos of her many cousins and other relatives, is proud of her family history.
But as the single mom knows, nothing is more important than a family’s future. And that’s where her focus was, she said — until recent events wreaked havoc with the plan.
Coming into 2020, Manzini, a special education paraprofessional at Skelly Elementary School, had set some big goals.
She was working 60 hours a week between her primary job and a second one at Expo Square.
She was starting her own arts and crafts business called “Bring Art 2 Life.”
And she planned to finish her college degree, moving closer to her dream of teaching middle school math.
However, in March, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived. Before long, all of those aims were upended.
Laid off from her second job, Manzini and her children — Carmen, 15, Nataly, 13, and Gerardo, 12 — quickly began to feel the financial pinch.
And further complicating the picture: In September, Manzini had a heart attack.
She believes it was from the build up of stress, preparing for the fall semester during the pandemic.
While she recovered, the family fell further behind on bills and the mortgage and faced foreclosure on their home.
And if all of that wasn’t worry enough, another health threat was about to emerge.
State of suspense
The news that she had COVID-19 was the last thing Manzini wanted to hear.
“It was so scary,” she said, voice cracking.
She had good reason for concern. Not only were there underlying conditions that put her at risk, but Manzini was allergic to medications used to treat coronavirus.
Knowing all of this, she had tried her best to stay safe.
But somehow, in November, she caught the dreaded virus.
As each day of her quarantine came and went, she lived in a state of suspense. How would it play out with her already compromised health?
In the end, Manzini was fortunate. Her symptoms never escalated.
That potential crisis averted, Manzini is again trying to focus on getting her life back on track.
Following doctor’s orders, she’s on leave of absence from the school district. Per district rules, she won’t be eligible to return until the end of March.
But she’s been able to pick up some remote call center work for Alorica.
Family spirit
Manzini looks back fondly on the day she arrived in Tulsa to stay.
It was in 1991, and her bright yellow Subaru station wagon would’ve been hard to miss.
Plastered all over with stickers of daisies, the Grateful Dead and “Just Say No to Hate,” her car’s messaging was her way, she said, of showing love to her new community.
Manzini, 20 at the time and living in Delaware, had never planned on moving to Tulsa.
But visiting once with a friend who was going to the University of Tulsa, she said, “I was here three days and fell in love with it.”
Part of it, she believes, was the pull of the heartland and her memories of her grandparents’ farm.
“With me raising kids on my own, it made sense,” Manzini added, to be back in the part of the country that she associated with “family.”
“I could never outrun that large family spirit I was raised around as a kid,” she said.
As for Tulsa, Manzini added, she hopes it will be the scene of a better year for her in 2021.
“I have a lot of love for this city,” she said.
