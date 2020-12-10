Project Santa: Tulsa mom's plans for big year, brighter future upended by pandemic

In the end, Manzini was fortunate. Her symptoms never escalated.

That potential crisis averted, Manzini is again trying to focus on getting her life back on track.

Following doctor’s orders, she’s on leave of absence from the school district. Per district rules, she won’t be eligible to return until the end of March.

But she’s been able to pick up some remote call center work for Alorica.

Family spirit

Manzini looks back fondly on the day she arrived in Tulsa to stay.

It was in 1991, and her bright yellow Subaru station wagon would’ve been hard to miss.

Plastered all over with stickers of daisies, the Grateful Dead and “Just Say No to Hate,” her car’s messaging was her way, she said, of showing love to her new community.

Manzini, 20 at the time and living in Delaware, had never planned on moving to Tulsa.

But visiting once with a friend who was going to the University of Tulsa, she said, “I was here three days and fell in love with it.”

Part of it, she believes, was the pull of the heartland and her memories of her grandparents’ farm.