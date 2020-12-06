Project Santa: Tulsa family tries to 'just hold on' through hard times, health woes

“This one’s gonna be bad.”
Those words to her husband would be the last thing Tonia Burdette would remember.
The arrival of the paramedics. The life-flight to Oklahoma City. Being clinically dead.
All of that she would have to be filled in on later, after waking up at the hospital.
“I had felt it coming on,” Burdette said. “I was able to call 911. But after I said that to my husband, everything was a blank. I couldn’t remember anything.”
Advised by doctors she had suffered acute respiratory failure, that experience in 2019 was the worst Burdette has been through to date with her extreme adult onset asthma.
Burdette, first diagnosed five or six years ago, has been hospitalized with it multiple times since.
It’s been a complicating factor for her family, which includes her husband, Alan Lewallen, and their 12-year-old daughter, Alana.
And it’s made an already-challenging 2020 even more difficult.
With her condition, Burdette, previously employed in a grocery store meat department, hasn’t been able to work.
She has twice applied for disability but so far has been denied.
“They told me I was healed — that I was over the respiratory failure,” she said. “I didn’t know you could get better from that.”
She’s appealing the decision. But for now, the family must continue on one source of income — Lewallen’s disability.
It barely pays the monthly mortgage on their house, which they are renting to own.
With bills piling up, their water has been turned off a couple of times recently. Thankfully, Burdette said, the Salvation Army helped them get it back on.
Burdette’s asthma attacks are unpredictable. But when one begins, it quickly takes over.
“It feels like your throat is literally closing up,” she said. “Like you take a straw and squeeze until you can’t get nothing through it. And it is so scary.
“I don’t recommend anybody having to go through that.”
The condition puts Burdette in an especially vulnerable position when it comes to COVID-19.
She’s tried to be safe, normally venturing out to two places only — the grocery store and to visit a friend who has cancer.
But just recently in late October, she received a scare. Burdette was experiencing some fluid build-up in her lungs and went to her doctor for a steroid.
The next day, the office called her and said while there she’d been exposed to the coronavirus.
“I said, ‘Tell me you’re joking. Tell me that I did not get exposed going to the doctor,’” Burdette said. “I’m like, ‘No, no, no — this does not work’. I’m already not breathing well.”
Fortunately, she was tested and it came back negative. But it’s made her uneasy about returning to the doctor.
“We don’t go nowhere,” her husband said. “We know it’s safe here.”
Lewallen’s disability is for a neck injury he suffered nearly 40 years ago working in an oil field.
It was broken but went untreated. He continued working hard for many years. But eventually, his neck made it impossible.
What’s got them through the hard times, Lewallen said, has been “a lot of prayer.”
And a strong belief that “it’s got to get better,” Burdette added.
“I keep telling myself, ‘Just hold on — it’s going to change, it’s going to get better.’”
Donate to Project Santa
Donations may be made by sending a check or money order to Project Santa, c/o Tulsa World, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK 74102.
Or donate online at bit.ly/tulsaprojectsanta.
Contributions to 2020 Project Santa
Total to date: $13,991.43
Donations from Tulsans include: Kevin Hern, $5,000; Campbell-Lepley/Hunt Foundation, Inc., $1,000; Tim and Karen Jolly, $1,000; First Baptist Church North Tulsa, $500; Cinda and Philip Viles, $400; Kimberly Sahmaunt and Jay Stafford, $300; Jeanne and John Sturges; Allison, Branden, Holden and Addy Baxley; Amber, Micah and Miles Fenton, $250 in honor of Allene and Rex Donley, Angela, Jeff, Xander and Jonah Sexton; Joseph Soerries, $200; Carl and Pat Millwee, $200; Ronald and Myra Jeffris, $200; Matthew and Mary Baird, $200; Jill Tenzythoff, $150; Karen Smith, $100; Lynn Ferraro, $100; James Oakley, $100; Mary E. Jones, $100; Susan Buchanan, $100; Gary Kuenning, $91.43; Mike Zadner, $75; Frank and Rosemary Lauinger, $50; Jeff Chaffin, $50; Victoria Groves, $50; Cheryl Kingsbury, $50; LaVanche Hawkins, $50; Cindi Ullrich, $25; Deborah A. George, $25.
Donations from outside Tulsa include: Mary R. Read, Broken Arrow, $400; Andrew Paul, Owasso, $250; Charles and Jerrie Walden, Claremore, $200; Chris Armstrong, Broken Arrow, $100; Tom Tommey, Bixby, $100; Judy Benarrous, Broken Arrow, $100; Steven Fisher, Sand Springs, $100; Randall Hamlett, Owasso, $100; Bob Shannon, Oklahoma City, $50; Audrey C. De Rooze, Broken Arrow, $25; Sandra Wittenborn, Sand Springs, $25.
Anonymous donations total to date: $2,175
Featured video
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!