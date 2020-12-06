Project Santa: Tulsa family tries to 'just hold on' through hard times, health woes

“They told me I was healed — that I was over the respiratory failure,” she said. “I didn’t know you could get better from that.”

She’s appealing the decision. But for now, the family must continue on one source of income — Lewallen’s disability.

It barely pays the monthly mortgage on their house, which they are renting to own.

With bills piling up, their water has been turned off a couple of times recently. Thankfully, Burdette said, the Salvation Army helped them get it back on.

Burdette’s asthma attacks are unpredictable. But when one begins, it quickly takes over.

“It feels like your throat is literally closing up,” she said. “Like you take a straw and squeeze until you can’t get nothing through it. And it is so scary.

“I don’t recommend anybody having to go through that.”

The condition puts Burdette in an especially vulnerable position when it comes to COVID-19.

She’s tried to be safe, normally venturing out to two places only — the grocery store and to visit a friend who has cancer.