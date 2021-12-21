Project Santa: Tulsa couple reeling from job losses

The first time Dave and Barbara Perkins danced together, it was Barbara who did the asking.
“It was at a club and I was actually there on a date with another guy,” she said, laughing at the memory.
Not having a very good time, she added, she decided to take a chance on somebody else.
She walked up to a tall cowboy and asked him to dance. He said yes.
“He was a real good dancer,” she said of her introduction to Dave Perkins. “I was really impressed.”
Over 30 years have passed since that night at the dance club.
The relationship that started there has endured.
But the last two years for Dave and Barbara have been less like a dance than an effort just to find their footing.
Among the millions of Americans who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tulsa couple have seen their misfortunes only continue to grow, with Dave experiencing a serious health downturn.
“We’ve never been in this bad a shape financially,” said Barbara, formerly an accounts payable associate with a personnel agency.
She lost her job in March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic.
Dave, a welder, was laid off later in August.
As if that weren’t enough of a worry, he began experiencing some symptoms he couldn’t explain: Vertigo, weakness, falling for no apparent reason.
More recently it included seizures.
It’s taken months, but finally doctors think they have Dave’s problem identified: frontal lobe brain damage stemming from a car accident he was in 10 years ago.
The affected area has deteriorated over time.
Dave, 62, expects to have the diagnosis definitively confirmed by a neurologist soon.
“The doctor basically told him to forget about ever working again,” Barbara, 66, said.
Once his diagnosis is official, the couple hope he will be approved for disability.
Hurt pride
Dave grew up on a cattle ranch near Copan.
He enjoyed the lifestyle. He learned how to handle a horse and even rode bulls a couple of times.
For a man who’s been active all his life, the last few months have made him “feel worthless,” he said.
It hasn’t helped, he added, having to rely on charity.
That’s included, because he doesn’t have health insurance, medical care through an Ascension St. John financial assistance program.
“It hurts my pride. I worked all my life and paid for everything I’ve got,” said Dave, who’s also being treated for depression.
The couple currently survive on social security benefits.
It barely covers their rent, Barbara said.
“We have no money. Zip. Nothing,” she said. “We pay the rent with what we receive on the first then that’s it. That’s the rest of our money for the entire month.”
To add to their troubles, Dave’s truck was recently repossessed.
“They come got it and we didn’t even know they did it,” he said.
“We were sitting right here,” Barbara added. “It was broad daylight. We never even heard it.”
Dave’s health outlook remains uncertain.
To deal with the physical effects from his brain damage, he’s scheduled to start a weekly rehabilitation session this week.
Despite what doctors have said, he’s doggedly determined to go back to work.
“I will if at all possible,” he said.
Barbara shook her head. “I don’t see it happening,” she said. “It would have to be a sit-down job or something like that. But he’s not trained for anything else.”
Dave never expected to be in the position he’s in.
“It’s really taken the wind out of me,” he said.
