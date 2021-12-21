Project Santa: Tulsa couple reeling from job losses

The first time Dave and Barbara Perkins danced together, it was Barbara who did the asking.

“It was at a club and I was actually there on a date with another guy,” she said, laughing at the memory.

Not having a very good time, she added, she decided to take a chance on somebody else.

She walked up to a tall cowboy and asked him to dance. He said yes.

“He was a real good dancer,” she said of her introduction to Dave Perkins. “I was really impressed.”

Over 30 years have passed since that night at the dance club.

The relationship that started there has endured.

But the last two years for Dave and Barbara have been less like a dance than an effort just to find their footing.

Among the millions of Americans who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tulsa couple have seen their misfortunes only continue to grow, with Dave experiencing a serious health downturn.

“We’ve never been in this bad a shape financially,” said Barbara, formerly an accounts payable associate with a personnel agency.