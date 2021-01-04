Project Santa tops $264K in annual holiday fund drive

The annual Project Santa fund drive has wrapped up its 2020 holiday run, raising a total of $264,560 to help area families in need.

The effort has now raised more than $7.5 million since 1992 when the Tulsa World took it over from the former Tulsa Tribune.

A partnership between the World and Tulsa Area Salvation Army, the drive fell short this year of its goal of $300,000.

But given the pandemic and the challenges for so many of the past year, officials are grateful, they said, for what the drive was able to accomplish, and deeply appreciative to those who were able to give.

More than 1,500 area households are aided annually through the fund, which is administered by the Salvation Army.

All money raised is distributed in the form of vouchers and material gifts.

Organizers said the family assistance fund could prove especially critical in 2021, as the need, coming on the heels of 2020’s uncertainties, could be greater than ever.

Over the course of this year’s drive, which kicked off Nov. 29, the World introduced readers to 12 of the families who have been aided this year.