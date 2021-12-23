 Skip to main content
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Project Santa: Skiatook man determined to stay positive through cancer diagnosis
Project Santa: Skiatook man determined to stay positive through cancer diagnosis

  • Updated
When Dale Cokeley woke up in the hospital and video-called his wife, he noticed he had a beard he didn’t remember. “How long have I been here?"

"Six days,” his wife replied.

Cokeley thought he’d only been in the hospital overnight; he had been in a coma for almost a week.

Just two days after Christmas 2020, Cokeley contracted COVID-19, which hospitalized him for a total of three weeks. He lost over 40 pounds and, afterwards, had to relearn how to walk.

“It’s like you’re here, but you’re not here,” he said of the experience. “I don’t remember most of it. I just remember being in and out of it.”

Cokeley had just received his certification from Tulsa Technology Center for CNC machining a month before he got sick, and the only thing on his mind while hospitalized was that he couldn’t put his new skills to use to provide for his family.

“That was going to be my security for everybody,” he said. “The only thing, the first few days, that I could think about was, ‘I shouldn’t be up here. I should be putting what I learned in school to work.’”

It wasn’t just the COVID-19 Cokeley had to worry about, he soon found out, though.

After the doctors ran tests while he was in the hospital, they discovered something Cokeley had feared for three years. 

He had multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells in the blood.

The diagnosis

It was in mid-2018 Cokeley first began getting sick.

“It was just in and out of the hospital over the simplest thing,” he said. “We just never knew what was going on.”

His doctors diagnosed him then with anemia, and he was treated with blood transfusions.

During his machinist training at Tulsa Tech in 2020, Cokeley got sick again. His doctors thought it was still the anemia, so they began treating him for that.

“I felt sick all the time,” he said. “It was hard to get out of bed some mornings.”

Even through that, he finished schooling and received his certification.

The day after Thanksgiving 2020, Cokeley received another blood transfusion, thinking it was the anemia, but this time, it didn’t work.

He had to go back to the ER the next Monday. The doctors got him straightened out for the next month, but in December, things took a turn for the worse.

On Dec. 27, 2020, his family went to check on him, but they couldn’t wake him up. His fever was spiking at 105 degrees.

Cokeley’s COVID-19 infection took a lot out of him, but it was when he received the multiple myeloma diagnosis he started to think the worst.

“I’m 50 years old and always worked through colds, flus, the typical man thing,” Cokeley said. “You always have in the back of your mind something is seriously wrong, but you don’t think of cancer being one of the things that could be wrong. You’re hoping for anything else other than that.”

At first, Cokeley didn’t even know what this diagnosis meant.

Less than 40,000 people are estimated to be diagnosed with multiple myeloma in the U.S., making it rarer than similar cancers of the blood, such as leukemia and lymphoma, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

The first thing he asked, Cokeley said, was whether it was "a death sentence."

“They said if it was 10 years ago, there’d probably be nothing they could do," he said, adding he’ll most likely have to stay on some form of treatment for the rest of his life.

The biggest motivators

Even with the worries of what that kind of future may bring, whether financial, professional or personal, Cokeley is determined to stay positive.

His wife, Kellie, and his children, Morgan, Corbin, Carsyn and Riley, push him to want to make the most of his life.

His family was the reason he went to Tulsa Tech in the first place, to help give them a better life, and he’s not giving up that goal.

“They pretty much motivate me through everything,” Cokeley said. “It’s so easy to lose your way or spiral out of control, but I look at them and I say, ‘I gotta do it. The fight’s for them, too. I gotta fight to be around longer.’”

Cokeley’s experiences with both COVID-19 and multiple myeloma have also changed his outlook on life itself. The biggest difficulties he had in the past were worrying about things out of his control.

But, even when life throws you a curveball, Cokeley said, you have to take life one step at a time.

“It’s too damn easy to give up, throw your hands up and let everything go; there’s no challenge in that,” Cokeley said. “It’s hard for everyone to be positive in some situations, but you just have to stick with it. That’s how my outlook is going to be from here on out.”

Donate to Project Santa

Donations may be made by sending a check or money order to Project Santa, c/o Tulsa World, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK 74102.

To donate online, go to tinyurl.com/ysvp9dm6. Scroll down to the “My donation is to support” dropdown menu, click and choose “Tulsa World Project Santa.”

Featured

Kevin Canfield, Andrea Eger, Kendrick Marshall, Michael Overall and Tim Stanley share their thoughts on the stories that stuck with them.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

