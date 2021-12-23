Project Santa: Skiatook man determined to stay positive through cancer diagnosis

Even with the worries of what that kind of future may bring, whether financial, professional or personal, Cokeley is determined to stay positive.

His wife, Kellie, and his children, Morgan, Corbin, Carsyn and Riley, push him to want to make the most of his life.

His family was the reason he went to Tulsa Tech in the first place, to help give them a better life, and he’s not giving up that goal.

“They pretty much motivate me through everything,” Cokeley said. “It’s so easy to lose your way or spiral out of control, but I look at them and I say, ‘I gotta do it. The fight’s for them, too. I gotta fight to be around longer.’”

Cokeley’s experiences with both COVID-19 and multiple myeloma have also changed his outlook on life itself. The biggest difficulties he had in the past were worrying about things out of his control.

But, even when life throws you a curveball, Cokeley said, you have to take life one step at a time.