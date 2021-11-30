Project Santa: Single mother raising two daughters awaits kidney transplant

Bowie was originally diagnosed with kidney disease 13 years ago while pregnant.

For most of the time since, she’s been able to continue working, taking medication to manage.

But by late last year, the disease had progressed significantly.

Fatigue related to her illness, combined with fears of exposure to COVID-19, convinced Bowie it was time to leave her job as a dispatcher with First Transit.

At the same time, she said, her mother was ill, and she needed to be there for her.

Then, in June, Bowie’s symptoms escalated, forcing her to go to the ER.

There, she learned dialysis could no longer be delayed.

“I don’t wish that on nobody. That’s very difficult to go through,” Bowie said, adding that it was also a strain on the family.

“My little one, she would be like, ‘you got to leave again, you got to go?’”

Bowie has since been able to switch to home dialysis, which has made it better for her family.

Bowie shares her home with her daughters and Princess, their American bulldog. Siyonna, 13, and Tionna, 7, attend school online.