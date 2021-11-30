Project Santa: Single mother raising two daughters awaits kidney transplant

The Christmas tree at the Bowie house seems to come out earlier every year.
“They would’ve put it up before Halloween if I’d let them,” Stacy Bowie said of her two daughters, Siyonna and Tionna.
The pair tag-teamed earlier this month to put up and decorate the family’s tree, a blue one with white frost.
In the past, Bowie preferred real trees for Christmas, enjoying the tree scent that filled the house. But starting last year, she’s gone with an artificial one.
“It was just easier, with everything going on,” she said.
While the spirit of the season is alive at her home, for Bowie the holidays arrive at a difficult time this year.
A few months ago, the 38-year-old single mom was diagnosed with end-stage renal disease, and she will enter 2022 still in need of a kidney transplant.
Her wait, in fact, has probably just begun.
A letter confirming she’d been added to the list for a donor organ arrived only a few days ago.
“The (hospital) says I’ve got a good chance to get a kidney. But they said it usually takes two years,” Bowie said.
Which means that for the foreseeable future, she’ll depend on dialysis to keep her alive.
Bowie was originally diagnosed with kidney disease 13 years ago while pregnant.
For most of the time since, she’s been able to continue working, taking medication to manage.
But by late last year, the disease had progressed significantly.
Fatigue related to her illness, combined with fears of exposure to COVID-19, convinced Bowie it was time to leave her job as a dispatcher with First Transit.
At the same time, she said, her mother was ill, and she needed to be there for her.
Then, in June, Bowie’s symptoms escalated, forcing her to go to the ER.
There, she learned dialysis could no longer be delayed.
“I don’t wish that on nobody. That’s very difficult to go through,” Bowie said, adding that it was also a strain on the family.
“My little one, she would be like, ‘you got to leave again, you got to go?’”
Bowie has since been able to switch to home dialysis, which has made it better for her family.
Bowie shares her home with her daughters and Princess, their American bulldog. Siyonna, 13, and Tionna, 7, attend school online.
Siyonna said it’s hard seeing her mom struggle with her health.
“She’s very strong,” she said. “I don’t know how she really handles it. She has a lot to deal with.”
The loss of income has made things tough, and Bowie turned to the Salvation Army, which has provided ongoing help with bills.
Bowie, a Tulsa native and McLain High School graduate, knows she’s facing a long road.
Once a kidney is identified and the transplant goes forward, recovery takes a year.
She hopes to one day get her health back and return to work.
She’d also like to raise awareness about kidney donation.
It’s easy to get down, Bowie said, when she thinks about her circumstances.
But if she ever needs motivation to keep fighting, she just looks at her daughters.
“I still have a reason to live,” she said. “And that helps me to encourage myself and boost myself up.”
<&rule>
Donate to Project Santa
Donations may be made by sending a check or money order to Project Santa, c/o Tulsa World, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK 74102.
To donate online, go to <&rdpStrong>tinyurl.com/ysvp9dm6. Scroll down to the “My donation is to support” dropdown menu, click and choose “Tulsa World Project Santa.”