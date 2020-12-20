Project Santa: Single mom, young sons, 'starting from scratch' after November house fire

At first, Melinda Walsh couldn’t make sense of what she was hearing.
Her brain was still too dulled by sleep.
But once she realized it was the smoke alarm, her instincts kicked in.
“It was horrible — there was so much smoke and it was thick,” Walsh said, describing what she discovered after tumbling out of bed.
“There was no way we could even make it out the front door,” she said, adding that she quickly ushered her young sons to a rear window.
Today, a few weeks later, the escape from their burning rental home is still a too-vivid memory for the single mom.
The family — Walsh and her boys, Kebron, 10, and Ja’Kobe, 1 — made it out unscathed. And they are thankful for that.
But they’ve been left in a difficult situation.
They lost everything to the fire, Walsh said. And with no renter’s insurance, they can’t afford to replace even basic necessities.
“We really are starting from scratch,” Walsh said.
Last week, after staying with Walsh’s mother for a while, the family received a needed emotional lift. They moved into a place of their own again — a rental townhouse near their former residence.
For now, there’s no furniture. They will deal with that problem when they can, Walsh said. Mattresses on the bedroom floor at least give them a place to sleep.
In the days after the fire, Kebron had trouble going to sleep at night. He’s finally getting to where he can rest peacefully again, she said.
Not everything that was lost to the fire can be replaced, Walsh added.
Like several family photos, including some of one of her son’s father, who is deceased.
“You can’t get that back,” she said. “Material things can be replaced, but not the sentimental ones.”
Walsh had also bought and squirreled away a few Christmas gifts for her boys.
Those are all gone, too.
Life challenges
Walsh recalls walking around to the front of the house after their bedroom window escape.
The scene is still seared into her mind.
“The garage was completely in flames,” she said, adding that fire trucks had just arrived.
What caused the fire, Walsh said, is still not clear. The fire marshal said it was possibly electrical, but he couldn’t rule out arson.
“I guess supposedly when they pulled up, somebody ran from my garage area,” Walsh said. “It was a boy and they questioned him and decided he didn’t have anything to do with it.”
It was some comfort, at least, to know it wasn’t something she had done, she said.
“I had been racking my brain, wondering if I could I have left something on when I went to bed,” she said.
When the blaze was finally extinguished, it left behind a sad scene, Walsh said.
“The garage was completely gone. Carport gone,” she said. The house itself was still standing, but due to heavy smoke damage “was not livable at all.”
Walsh is employed as a cashier at a gas station. She supports her family as best she can, while working toward an associate’s degree from Tulsa Community College.
Her goal, she said, is to get a bachelor’s degree and hopefully go into counseling.
A counselor for Family and Children’s Services would be her dream job, she said.
“I like listening to people talk about life challenges they have to deal with, and trying to help them figure out where to go from there,” she said.
Walsh can relate. The recent fire is just one more of the life challenges she has faced.
It’s a major setback, she said. But she has a lot to be thankful for, she knows.
“We all got out alive,” she said. “That’s the most important thing. I have to focus on that.”
