Project Santa: Single mom, young sons, 'starting from scratch' after November house fire

“I guess supposedly when they pulled up, somebody ran from my garage area,” Walsh said. “It was a boy and they questioned him and decided he didn’t have anything to do with it.”

It was some comfort, at least, to know it wasn’t something she had done, she said.

“I had been racking my brain, wondering if I could I have left something on when I went to bed,” she said.

When the blaze was finally extinguished, it left behind a sad scene, Walsh said.

“The garage was completely gone. Carport gone,” she said. The house itself was still standing, but due to heavy smoke damage “was not livable at all.”

Walsh is employed as a cashier at a gas station. She supports her family as best she can, while working toward an associate’s degree from Tulsa Community College.

Her goal, she said, is to get a bachelor’s degree and hopefully go into counseling.

A counselor for Family and Children’s Services would be her dream job, she said.

“I like listening to people talk about life challenges they have to deal with, and trying to help them figure out where to go from there,” she said.