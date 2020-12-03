Project Santa: Setbacks 'just keep coming' for single mom, family, after job loss, escalating health problems

Coming into 2020, things were looking up for the Aviles family.

Claudia was working in sales for an auto dealership and was saving money.

Her dream of buying a home seemed closer than ever.

But in February everything got turned upside down.

Claudia lost her job and, with the onset of the pandemic, was unable to find another.

The family was forced to go through her savings. Currently, they are living solely off of her unemployment, which is barely enough to pay for rent.

With the family’s deteriorating health situation, it’s now become difficult to even think about a full-time job, Claudia said.

“I want to work full time,” she said. “Because that’s going to pay the bills and help out with everything. But the thought of leaving them alone at the house right now — it’s really difficult.”

Although her father’s eyesight came back, his care needs have multiplied, she said. He was already suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and other problems before the stroke.

Also at home is Neileen. She’s doing better after her stroke but still deals with chronic pain and other lupus-related complications.